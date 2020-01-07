back

She Regained Memory, Family After 41 Years

When she lost her memory and home at the age of 53, a family in another state adopted her. But 41 years later, at the age of 94, she remembered one word from her past. What happened next is proof that fact is stranger than fiction.

07/01/2020 8:27 AM
  • 1.8m
  • 816

Arte - il est temps

681 comments

  • Jyotsna K.
    a day

    great darshan of humanity. sabko salaam

  • Hilmy N.
    a day

    Heart touched story early in the morning. This is the humanity we need around the world. Hats off to the person who took care of her in a good manner.

  • Musa Y.
    2 days

    When a Muslim does a good thing it's humanity but when a Muslim does a bad thing, Islam is responsible 😂😂

  • Eboly B.
    2 days

    2 diffetent families 2 different religions Regardless ....bonds them with love... Request...to all...pls keep this beautiful bond between hindu ...muslims...one country...one nation

  • Amjad M.
    2 days

    Wah khoob. Ye kaise mohabat hai...super somany years....

  • Mustain S.
    2 days

    Insan hu....sada insaniyat age rehaga...Be happy. .both family

  • Moom N.
    2 days

    Still have good people out they doing good things, is only how lucky you are to meet one when you need help. God bless you all🙏🙏🙏. Do the right things❤❤❤

  • Sumyra K.
    3 days

    And YES YES YES it has everything to do with religion. A muslim family without hesitation looked after someone from another religion and protected her it has everything to do with what Islam teaches us, humanity is dead because humans don't fear a higher being or accountability. He helped because he was a good muslim. Not only the terrorists will be linked to Islam its time we display the good Muslims as Muslims in the media too.

  • Saurabh R.
    3 days

    Hats of to the people who looked her so well 🙏🙏🙏🙏💓💞💓💞

  • Damion T.
    4 days

    Then Jesus spoke to them again, saying, “I am the light of the world. He who follows Me shall not walk in darkness, but have the light of life.” John 8:12

  • Damion T.
    4 days

    Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost. Acts 2:38

  • Neer T.
    4 days

    Beautiful example of religious harmony. Actually we dont hate each other. We do so at the instigation of politicians.

  • Yap S.
    4 days

    There must be something wrong with my math

  • Fiyaz S.
    4 days

    This is the bond people have until the politicians come and destroy and bury it

  • Betty M.
    4 days

    God bless the Khan family.This is how real India should be.Love your neighbour as yourself.Be human.There should be national unity .

  • Anam Z.
    4 days

    I was reminded of the time when my aunt too got missing and returned after 13 days... She said she doesn't remember anything... Those 13 days was like hell for all of our family members... I can know how painful it would have been for her family for 15 years...🥺

  • Pearly P.
    5 days

    Unconditionally Love Respect Affection and DEDICATION

  • Marie E.
    5 days

    What an amazing story. I guess it’s someone who has survived a Coma for many years just waking up.

  • Bhushan K.
    6 days

    What a noble thought - make stranger your own!👏👏

  • Ta Y.
    6 days

    No religion before mankind,,,kudos to the family!!!!