She Regained Memory, Family After 41 Years
When she lost her memory and home at the age of 53, a family in another state adopted her. But 41 years later, at the age of 94, she remembered one word from her past. What happened next is proof that fact is stranger than fiction.
07/01/2020 8:27 AM
681 comments
Jyotsna K.a day
great darshan of humanity. sabko salaam
Hilmy N.a day
Heart touched story early in the morning. This is the humanity we need around the world. Hats off to the person who took care of her in a good manner.
Musa Y.2 days
When a Muslim does a good thing it's humanity but when a Muslim does a bad thing, Islam is responsible 😂😂
Eboly B.2 days
2 diffetent families 2 different religions Regardless ....bonds them with love... Request...to all...pls keep this beautiful bond between hindu ...muslims...one country...one nation
Amjad M.2 days
Wah khoob. Ye kaise mohabat hai...super somany years....
Mustain S.2 days
Insan hu....sada insaniyat age rehaga...Be happy. .both family
Moom N.2 days
Still have good people out they doing good things, is only how lucky you are to meet one when you need help. God bless you all🙏🙏🙏. Do the right things❤❤❤
Sumyra K.3 days
And YES YES YES it has everything to do with religion. A muslim family without hesitation looked after someone from another religion and protected her it has everything to do with what Islam teaches us, humanity is dead because humans don't fear a higher being or accountability. He helped because he was a good muslim. Not only the terrorists will be linked to Islam its time we display the good Muslims as Muslims in the media too.
Saurabh R.3 days
Hats of to the people who looked her so well 🙏🙏🙏🙏💓💞💓💞
Damion T.4 days
Damion T.4 days
Neer T.4 days
Beautiful example of religious harmony. Actually we dont hate each other. We do so at the instigation of politicians.
Yap S.4 days
There must be something wrong with my math
Fiyaz S.4 days
This is the bond people have until the politicians come and destroy and bury it
Betty M.4 days
God bless the Khan family.This is how real India should be.Love your neighbour as yourself.Be human.There should be national unity .
Anam Z.4 days
I was reminded of the time when my aunt too got missing and returned after 13 days... She said she doesn't remember anything... Those 13 days was like hell for all of our family members... I can know how painful it would have been for her family for 15 years...🥺
Pearly P.5 days
Unconditionally Love Respect Affection and DEDICATION
Marie E.5 days
What an amazing story. I guess it’s someone who has survived a Coma for many years just waking up.
Bhushan K.6 days
What a noble thought - make stranger your own!👏👏
Ta Y.6 days
No religion before mankind,,,kudos to the family!!!!