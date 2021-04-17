back

She Said Yes! To Zero Waste

This Delhi couple crafted the wedding of their dreams at a fraction of the price... and made it eco-friendly!

17/04/2021 4:27 PM
  • 319.4K
  • 147

116 comments

  • Swapna S.
    4 hours

    eco friendly & DYI ! ☺️

  • Amitava G.
    5 hours

    Then buy me Panigale and watch me happily drive away😁

  • Sucharita K.
    7 hours

    Great 👍👌keep inspiring d young generations 👏

  • Diganta S.
    8 hours

    nice

  • Tripti D.
    8 hours

    Truly inspiring.... Kudos to them and their families.... Wish you a happy married life 🌹🌹

  • Swapna A.
    9 hours

    The wedding looks like fun.and stress free..which normally Indian marriages are not..kudos to the couple

  • Rajiv G.
    9 hours

    God bless you betaji 👍

  • Manushree V.
    9 hours

    I like the idea of both of u guy's...!!! Wish u a very Happy Married life ahead...!!!

  • Savita K.
    9 hours

    Congrats to both of you. God bless you both. U r an inspiration for other people.

  • Ada S.
    10 hours

    I so love this concept. Win win situation , great for the environment. We should learn from this. Congrats to you both xx.

  • Pooja S.
    11 hours

    Beautiful

  • Rajiv A.
    13 hours

    Fabulous!

  • Veena K.
    13 hours

    Wow great idea

  • Belinda M.
    13 hours

    Excellent idea

  • Neelu A.
    14 hours

    Actions speak louder than words ..

  • Pooja A.
    15 hours

    Very impressive......I love the concept of tulsi garlands which after marriage used in tea by ur mother....superb

  • Praveen T.
    15 hours

    https://youtu.be/JBbG9op3U-0

  • Bindu M.
    15 hours

    These guys have my heart ❤

  • Archana J.
    15 hours

    So thoughtful and grt efforts

  • Riddhi G.
    15 hours

    G8 idea

