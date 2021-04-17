back
She Said Yes! To Zero Waste
This Delhi couple crafted the wedding of their dreams at a fraction of the price... and made it eco-friendly!
17/04/2021 4:27 PM
116 comments
Swapna S.4 hours
eco friendly & DYI ! ☺️
Amitava G.5 hours
Then buy me Panigale and watch me happily drive away😁
Sucharita K.7 hours
Great 👍👌keep inspiring d young generations 👏
Diganta S.8 hours
nice
Tripti D.8 hours
Truly inspiring.... Kudos to them and their families.... Wish you a happy married life 🌹🌹
Swapna A.9 hours
The wedding looks like fun.and stress free..which normally Indian marriages are not..kudos to the couple
Rajiv G.9 hours
God bless you betaji 👍
Manushree V.9 hours
I like the idea of both of u guy's...!!! Wish u a very Happy Married life ahead...!!!
Savita K.9 hours
Congrats to both of you. God bless you both. U r an inspiration for other people.
Ada S.10 hours
I so love this concept. Win win situation , great for the environment. We should learn from this. Congrats to you both xx.
Pooja S.11 hours
Beautiful
Rajiv A.13 hours
Fabulous!
Veena K.13 hours
Wow great idea
Belinda M.13 hours
Excellent idea
Neelu A.14 hours
Actions speak louder than words ..
Pooja A.15 hours
Very impressive......I love the concept of tulsi garlands which after marriage used in tea by ur mother....superb
Praveen T.15 hours
Bindu M.15 hours
These guys have my heart ❤
Archana J.15 hours
So thoughtful and grt efforts
Riddhi G.15 hours
G8 idea