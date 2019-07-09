back

She Said Yes… Underwater

When it came to proposing to his girlfriend, this guy wasn't afraid to dive in. 🌊 💍

07/09/2019 4:57 AM
14 comments

  • Monish J.
    08/07/2019 09:17

    Sharks 🦈 said Awwww.... so romantic

  • Md N.
    08/06/2019 15:24

    Hi

  • Shivam S.
    07/21/2019 04:51

    Well just wanted to ask, are there any sharks nearby??

  • Arjun K.
    07/20/2019 07:58

    ebhave propose kor

  • Arkaprava S.
    07/19/2019 07:07

    wanna try?☺️

  • Swajan R.
    07/15/2019 17:47

    Bad idea. You can't see her million dollar expressions.

  • Aayush T.
    07/11/2019 07:15

    Aur Koi jagah Nahi Mila bokaachodaa parpose Krne k liye.

  • Brut India
    07/09/2019 09:29

    CORRECTION: The video footage goes to Chinmaya Sharma (@scuba_chinu), check out more of his scuba diving adventures here: https://www.instagram.com/scuba_chinu/?hl=en

  • Brut India
    07/09/2019 07:19

    Speaking of proposing at unusual places, this cricket fan popped the question at his favorite place:

  • Aftab A.
    07/09/2019 06:18

    ye lo apka scooba diving

  • Raj G.
    07/09/2019 05:58

    Everything was fine until I saw he was a Manchester United supporter 🤮

  • Ismot J.
    07/09/2019 05:34

    Wow

  • Freud S.
    07/09/2019 05:12

    Everything was fine until I saw the guy throwing the ring box into the sea...

  • Ankush K.
    07/09/2019 05:10

    Everything was fine untill I saw the couple's dab.