Shehla Rashid On The ‘Anti-National’ Slur

The face of campus resistance and a survivor of relentless online abuse, Shehla Rashid spoke to Brut India about how misinformed online trolls really are. ✊
506 comments
Dhanalakshmi R.06/05/2019 12:28
Insan I.04/25/2019 11:29
Vinay M.04/25/2019 11:24
Kaushal G.04/24/2019 15:32
Ashish S.04/24/2019 14:03
Bunty P.04/24/2019 03:27
Narayan C.04/23/2019 17:57
Sadeep K.04/23/2019 15:53
Rudra N.04/23/2019 13:53
Ramanuj S.04/23/2019 12:45
Ayappa S.04/23/2019 12:16
Rahmatullah K.04/23/2019 11:36
Swarup R.04/23/2019 11:13
Ravi K.04/23/2019 09:28
Pawan J.04/23/2019 06:21
Vikas K.04/23/2019 04:26
Pervaiz S.04/22/2019 22:16
Amit G.04/22/2019 15:28
Siddarth A.04/22/2019 09:27
Siddarth A.04/22/2019 09:27
