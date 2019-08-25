back

Shehla Rashid Willing To Depose Before Indian Army

This political activist refused to back down after accusing the Indian army of committing excesses in Kashmir.

08/25/2019 6:28 AM
  • 201.0k
  • 447

Politics

  1. Sibal VS. Shah On Citizenship Amendment Bill

  2. Amit Shah’s ‘Kashmir Is Normal’ Claim: A Reality Check

  3. Meet Sonia Gandhi, The Congress Matriarch

  4. Indian Diplomat Bats For Israeli Solution To Kashmir

  5. Mohan Bhagwat On Making India Safer For Women

  6. This BJP MP Doesn’t Think GDP Figures Are Important At All

411 comments

  • Ranjan B.
    09/21/2019 10:57

    She is a political r*nd

  • Mann K.
    09/21/2019 08:58

    Bich

  • Shrinet P.
    09/20/2019 19:38

    Proper way to raise voice full with respect to the army and indian army would never take the side of terror the guilty will be punished whoever it be

  • Sundar S.
    09/20/2019 17:19

    Tukre Tukre Gang of Kashmir

  • Ganeswar P.
    09/20/2019 16:26

    Who are you? get lost

  • Shubham B.
    09/20/2019 13:16

    Bowli bndi

  • Manav S.
    09/20/2019 07:50

    इसकी औकात से ज्यादा भाव दे दिया मीडिया ने।।।। ये औरत पाकिस्तानी है।। इसका इंडियन न्यूज़ चैनल पर क्या काम??

  • Manav S.
    09/20/2019 07:48

    इस रंडी की लड़की को बताओ कि इंडियन आर्मी क्या है।।।

  • Kasif M.
    09/20/2019 05:33

    Good right

  • Anand B.
    09/19/2019 19:49

    Poor Jobless student, trying to be relevant to politics...😂😂

  • Vishwajeet K.
    09/19/2019 17:23

    JNU me sex racket chalati hai

  • Avinash S.
    09/19/2019 03:11

    Jis thal main khate hai ishe main hagte hai aisa log.

  • Pallav T.
    09/19/2019 02:45

    Sorry Shehela it's is wish of Allah that's why you have been investigated 😁😁😁

  • Beigh A.
    09/18/2019 16:35

    Yes rashid was right saying that indian army toruched in all distric in j k

  • Kamlesh S.
    09/18/2019 14:35

    Tulade-tukade gang bitch...

  • Manish K.
    09/18/2019 13:25

    Kuttiya

  • Siraj K.
    09/18/2019 13:05

    Very good sister

  • Jili M.
    09/18/2019 10:47

    She is worthless Pakistani woman

  • Nishant S.
    09/18/2019 09:32

    Digital j&k

  • Anup C.
    09/18/2019 08:39

    She is such a disgrace to our great nation.