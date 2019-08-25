Shehla Rashid Willing To Depose Before Indian Army

This political activist refused to back down after accusing the Indian army of committing excesses in Kashmir.
411 comments
Ranjan B.09/21/2019 10:57
She is a political r*nd
Mann K.09/21/2019 08:58
Bich
Shrinet P.09/20/2019 19:38
Proper way to raise voice full with respect to the army and indian army would never take the side of terror the guilty will be punished whoever it be
Sundar S.09/20/2019 17:19
Tukre Tukre Gang of Kashmir
Ganeswar P.09/20/2019 16:26
Who are you? get lost
Shubham B.09/20/2019 13:16
Bowli bndi
Manav S.09/20/2019 07:50
इसकी औकात से ज्यादा भाव दे दिया मीडिया ने।।।। ये औरत पाकिस्तानी है।। इसका इंडियन न्यूज़ चैनल पर क्या काम??
Manav S.09/20/2019 07:48
इस रंडी की लड़की को बताओ कि इंडियन आर्मी क्या है।।।
Kasif M.09/20/2019 05:33
Good right
Anand B.09/19/2019 19:49
Poor Jobless student, trying to be relevant to politics...😂😂
Vishwajeet K.09/19/2019 17:23
JNU me sex racket chalati hai
Avinash S.09/19/2019 03:11
Jis thal main khate hai ishe main hagte hai aisa log.
Pallav T.09/19/2019 02:45
Sorry Shehela it's is wish of Allah that's why you have been investigated 😁😁😁
Beigh A.09/18/2019 16:35
Yes rashid was right saying that indian army toruched in all distric in j k
Kamlesh S.09/18/2019 14:35
Tulade-tukade gang bitch...
Manish K.09/18/2019 13:25
Kuttiya
Siraj K.09/18/2019 13:05
Very good sister
Jili M.09/18/2019 10:47
She is worthless Pakistani woman
Nishant S.09/18/2019 09:32
Digital j&k
Anup C.09/18/2019 08:39
She is such a disgrace to our great nation.