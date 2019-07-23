back
Sheila Dikshit: The Lover, The Wife, The Daughter-In-Law
Three-time Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit passed away on 20th July. In this 2018 interview to Karan Thapar, she spoke about love, marriage and learning to adjust in her husband’s family. Special thanks to TheWire.in for the video.
07/23/2019 2:02 PM
- 290.2k
- 4.5k
- 162
111 comments
Julie D.08/22/2019 18:20
Very remarkable .
Parashar P.08/18/2019 01:16
Queen of Commonwealth corruption😂😂
Abubakar S.08/17/2019 07:23
Admirable 🙏🏾
Manpreet K.08/16/2019 10:35
Great
Sebastian D.08/15/2019 14:02
must watch
Richu S.08/15/2019 02:54
Nancy Gupta miranda house😍
Falguni P.08/14/2019 18:41
I love this lady ...
Sithara S.08/14/2019 02:42
Truely inspirational
Sudesh J.08/13/2019 07:26
Wow, that's cute ❤️
Gaurav S.08/12/2019 09:54
Brute and wire😈😈brother and sister
Monika S.08/11/2019 08:15
Sheela dixit aur sushma swaraj jasi mahan rajneta ka is duniya se jana hamare bharat k liye ek shati hai
Avesh K.08/10/2019 16:36
Delhi miss you, Yado Mai aabad rahengi aap
Patit P.08/10/2019 10:31
9451448000
Kumar S.08/08/2019 18:50
must watch
Sanjiv I.08/08/2019 03:07
What a venerable, grand old lady! I am sure Vinod Dikshit Ji was the luckiest man. 🌺💕🙏
Vijaya P.08/07/2019 03:08
😍
Mohammed S.08/05/2019 13:51
enjoy the story... Lots of love shiela dikshit...
Deepanshu K.08/04/2019 19:03
Anju Verma watch this
Shakti G.08/04/2019 06:01
all regards to her
Kapil D.08/04/2019 04:45
Delhi needs more chief ministers like you mam 🙏. Om Shanti