Shiv Nadar Bats For Non-Vegetarianism At RSS Function

Speaking on ways to fight malnutrition, HCL chairman Shiv Nadar proposed a chicken solution at this RSS function.

10/12/2019 4:58 AM
  • 470.1k
  • 389

  • Abhinav M.
    10/31/2019 09:03

    I m a vegetarian, and you can look my pic guys... Its all about balanced healthy diet.

  • CA P.
    10/31/2019 08:28

    Such a idiot. Can’t believe RSS invites this lunatic. Learn how much variety and proteins veg food carries. U jerk

  • Parveen S.
    10/31/2019 05:19

    Maharana Pratap n Vikramaditya is pure vegetarian great leader of our icon

  • Parveen S.
    10/31/2019 05:14

    I am very happy with vegetarians...my height 5 feet 10inch.. I am pure vegetarian....my advice is be vegetarians n buy vegetarians...meat eaters is not culture of India...all our God Krishna, Hanuman, Ram is vegetarians...why no we followed them.

  • Mayank P.
    10/31/2019 04:51

    in Haryana height is almost at top of the average and mostly nonveg is not eaten there.

  • Sadanand G.
    10/31/2019 03:53

    Rss not promiting vegetarion food at all...

  • Justine P.
    10/31/2019 03:51

    Ghatia group Rss Terror

  • Sk A.
    10/30/2019 18:12

    He is certainly a anti-nationalist and pro Pakistani

  • प्रशांत म.
    10/30/2019 17:06

    There is some propaganda , recent nutrition indexes put india down because staple meal is vegetarian.

  • Jahid L.
    10/30/2019 16:35

    Kutta party.RRS

  • Vaibhav P.
    10/30/2019 15:33

    Sir change is life thankyou very much,that's essence of the Bhagwat githa.

  • Siddique B.
    10/30/2019 15:01

    Ban the busters

  • Siva E.
    10/30/2019 07:57

    Who said to you that RSS is against non-vegetarian?... It's wrong thing please note that from now onwards RSS is not against non-vegetarian...

  • Prateek D.
    10/30/2019 04:22

    If I m poor and I don't have money to buy basic food due to which my children and I am malnourished, some man comes and tells me to eat chicken to fight my malnutrition, Let it sink that...

  • Naveen S.
    10/30/2019 01:57

    Oh to ye jo sare pehalwan hai haryana punjab k sabhi chicken khakar bante hai kya कुछ पता ना हो तो बोला मत करो

  • Himanshu P.
    10/29/2019 20:55

    Gandhi also thought the same and came into the trap of Muslims. He started eating non vegetarian. Then he read Bhagwat Geeta and found himself guilty.

  • SabiR'x M.
    10/29/2019 17:28

    Angrejo k dalal

  • Tanmoy M.
    10/29/2019 16:37

    Guys this page alwas targeting hinduism...

  • Chirag P.
    10/29/2019 15:48

    Bullshit!! Eggs are best source of protein for vegetarians. There is no need to force some one or become non-vegetarian.

  • Gobinda K.
    10/29/2019 14:19

    Ram