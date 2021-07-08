Shiv Sena & BJP: Love To Hate You

This UP Trader Failed To "Mask" His Anger
Namit Das Doesn’t Want To Be Labelled
Where Is Imran Khan Now?
Cop Stands In For Bride’s Deceased Father
The Best Indian Cinema In Cannes History
Kareena Kapoor And CarryMinati Talk Cyber Bullying
Matlab satta ki malai dobara kha skte hain bjp k saath milkar
Start the local Train for general Public sir ,Don’t forget your House is running with money that we the Local people pay by Tax many have us have lost their Jobs we have light bill ,Ratio,School fee,medical bill,EMI,Rent etc which has to be paid Travelling with the local train is So expensive which you might not understand by sitting in your Luxury Cars. And People who want to live will follow the Covid Protocol and get vaccinated.also Speed Up the Vaccine Drive it’s like the Government itself does not want the Pandemic to end.
In politics ..everything is possible ! If Shivsena (far right ) and congress (far nowhere ) can come together to form a government with no ideological compatibility patch up between the old partners isn’t very tough to guess!
While watching this article
Everyone knows in politics this enemy - enemy game is a drama.
Everything is fair in Politics... Public opinion is a big Zero... only interest of political parties prevails...
Kangana is crying with Rangoli and 59 others.
The fight is always for the CM's chair nothing else. Game is played on secularism, liberalism, ideologies and blah blah...Everyone wants to be the CM ..Janta is just made a fool for political reasons.
सोनिया समोर मजरूह करणारे सगळे हिजडे आहे
हिन्दू हृदय सम्राट बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांच वक्तव्य आहे
Both BJP & Shiv sena is attached with an invisible umbilical cord which can never be detached, only the ones living in fool's paradise believe shiv sena is separated from BJP, their 'common agenda/vested interests' will again reunite them without any iota of doubt.. Mark my words!
I Hate You (Like I Love You) ... Saiyyan tere pyaar mein, lutt gaye hum bazaar mein… Tere pyaar ne kar diya
These politicians got much better references than standup comedians
Ye Saare milke humko pagal bana rahe hai😂
Dono milkar janata ka chu kaat rahe h
मूर्खानो, त्यांना परत लग्न करायचे असेल तर तिला दुसऱ्या बरोबर लग्न करून संभोग करावा लागणार आहे.
😹😹
The most toxic relationship ever
Every political party knows it's very easy to cheated the public of india . And public of india is the biggest fool of all time after knowing every thing done the same mistake.
Videos pr credit galat h....😂😂😂 india Today - cartoon???
2 faced creatures!!!
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
37 comments
Jaskaran S.2 days
Matlab satta ki malai dobara kha skte hain bjp k saath milkar
Elizabeth S.2 days
Start the local Train for general Public sir ,Don’t forget your House is running with money that we the Local people pay by Tax many have us have lost their Jobs we have light bill ,Ratio,School fee,medical bill,EMI,Rent etc which has to be paid Travelling with the local train is So expensive which you might not understand by sitting in your Luxury Cars. And People who want to live will follow the Covid Protocol and get vaccinated.also Speed Up the Vaccine Drive it’s like the Government itself does not want the Pandemic to end.
Shitij R.2 days
In politics ..everything is possible ! If Shivsena (far right ) and congress (far nowhere ) can come together to form a government with no ideological compatibility patch up between the old partners isn’t very tough to guess!
Gargi R.2 days
While watching this article
MAliHA F.3 days
Everyone knows in politics this enemy - enemy game is a drama.
Santanu3 days
Everything is fair in Politics... Public opinion is a big Zero... only interest of political parties prevails...
Soham G.3 days
Kangana is crying with Rangoli and 59 others.
Irshad S.3 days
The fight is always for the CM's chair nothing else. Game is played on secularism, liberalism, ideologies and blah blah...Everyone wants to be the CM ..Janta is just made a fool for political reasons.
Mahesh D.3 days
सोनिया समोर मजरूह करणारे सगळे हिजडे आहे हिन्दू हृदय सम्राट बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांच वक्तव्य आहे
Osman H.4 days
Both BJP & Shiv sena is attached with an invisible umbilical cord which can never be detached, only the ones living in fool's paradise believe shiv sena is separated from BJP, their 'common agenda/vested interests' will again reunite them without any iota of doubt.. Mark my words!
Melvin L.4 days
I Hate You (Like I Love You) ... Saiyyan tere pyaar mein, lutt gaye hum bazaar mein… Tere pyaar ne kar diya
Tarun G.4 days
These politicians got much better references than standup comedians
Chetann L.4 days
Ye Saare milke humko pagal bana rahe hai😂
Rohit K.4 days
Dono milkar janata ka chu kaat rahe h
Ravindra G.4 days
मूर्खानो, त्यांना परत लग्न करायचे असेल तर तिला दुसऱ्या बरोबर लग्न करून संभोग करावा लागणार आहे.
Raheeb A.4 days
😹😹
Ashutosh K.4 days
The most toxic relationship ever
Subrat B.4 days
Every political party knows it's very easy to cheated the public of india . And public of india is the biggest fool of all time after knowing every thing done the same mistake.
ÂyUsh J.4 days
Videos pr credit galat h....😂😂😂 india Today - cartoon???
Hilton R.4 days
2 faced creatures!!!