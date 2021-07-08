back

Shiv Sena & BJP: Love To Hate You

These two parties have been on and off for over three decades. Is it time for yet another patch-up?

08/07/2021 4:27 PM
  • 126.8K
  • 44

37 comments

  • Jaskaran S.
    2 days

    Matlab satta ki malai dobara kha skte hain bjp k saath milkar

  • Elizabeth S.
    2 days

    Start the local Train for general Public sir ,Don’t forget your House is running with money that we the Local people pay by Tax many have us have lost their Jobs we have light bill ,Ratio,School fee,medical bill,EMI,Rent etc which has to be paid Travelling with the local train is So expensive which you might not understand by sitting in your Luxury Cars. And People who want to live will follow the Covid Protocol and get vaccinated.also Speed Up the Vaccine Drive it’s like the Government itself does not want the Pandemic to end.

  • Shitij R.
    2 days

    In politics ..everything is possible ! If Shivsena (far right ) and congress (far nowhere ) can come together to form a government with no ideological compatibility patch up between the old partners isn’t very tough to guess!

  • Gargi R.
    2 days

    While watching this article

  • MAliHA F.
    3 days

    Everyone knows in politics this enemy - enemy game is a drama.

  • Santanu
    3 days

    Everything is fair in Politics... Public opinion is a big Zero... only interest of political parties prevails...

  • Soham G.
    3 days

    Kangana is crying with Rangoli and 59 others.

  • Irshad S.
    3 days

    The fight is always for the CM's chair nothing else. Game is played on secularism, liberalism, ideologies and blah blah...Everyone wants to be the CM ..Janta is just made a fool for political reasons.

  • Mahesh D.
    3 days

    सोनिया समोर मजरूह करणारे सगळे हिजडे आहे हिन्दू हृदय सम्राट बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांच वक्तव्य आहे

  • Osman H.
    4 days

    Both BJP & Shiv sena is attached with an invisible umbilical cord which can never be detached, only the ones living in fool's paradise believe shiv sena is separated from BJP, their 'common agenda/vested interests' will again reunite them without any iota of doubt.. Mark my words!

  • Melvin L.
    4 days

    I Hate You (Like I Love You) ... Saiyyan tere pyaar mein, lutt gaye hum bazaar mein… Tere pyaar ne kar diya

  • Tarun G.
    4 days

    These politicians got much better references than standup comedians

  • Chetann L.
    4 days

    Ye Saare milke humko pagal bana rahe hai😂

  • Rohit K.
    4 days

    Dono milkar janata ka chu kaat rahe h

  • Ravindra G.
    4 days

    मूर्खानो, त्यांना परत लग्न करायचे असेल तर तिला दुसऱ्या बरोबर लग्न करून संभोग करावा लागणार आहे.

  • Raheeb A.
    4 days

    😹😹

  • Ashutosh K.
    4 days

    The most toxic relationship ever

  • Subrat B.
    4 days

    Every political party knows it's very easy to cheated the public of india . And public of india is the biggest fool of all time after knowing every thing done the same mistake.

  • ÂyUsh J.
    4 days

    Videos pr credit galat h....😂😂😂 india Today - cartoon???

  • Hilton R.
    4 days

    2 faced creatures!!!