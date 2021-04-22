back

Shiv Sena Corporator Threatens Doctor

"I can make 10 doctors like you stand here at the hospital." A Shiv Sena politician misbehaved with the healthcare staff at a Mumbai hospital. This is what happened next...

22/04/2021 4:27 PM
  • 1.5M
  • 2.2K

Portraits

  1. 3:55

    This Acid Attack Survivor Has Helped Hundreds Of People

  2. 3:30

    A Doctor's Plea Against VIP Culture In Hospitals

  3. 3:41

    How To Check Your Oxygen Levels At Home

  4. 3:36

    Shiv Sena Corporator Threatens Doctor

  5. 6:25

    India’s Top Doctors On Covid-19 Second Wave

  6. 2:39

    Relatives Of Covid-19 Patients Steal Oxygen Cylinders In MP Hospital

0 comments

    Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

    Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

    switch-check
    switch-x
    By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.