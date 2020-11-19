back

Shiv Sena Upstart Vs. Karachi Sweets

This is what happened when Shiv Sena's Nitin Nandgaonkar asked Karachi Sweets to change its name.

19/11/2020 5:07 PM
  • 959.9K
  • 2.3K

2202 comments

  • Umesh V.
    17 hours

    @deepal bedi

  • Chetan K.
    19 hours

    Nitin sirs next project to remove 'Sindh' from our National Anthem😂😂😂

  • Prashanth V.
    20 hours

    ✌️

  • Shahzaib S.
    21 hours

    In Pakistan several of shop name several of places name form Indian state like Delhi sweet karachi famous bakery name bombay bakery This is ture india Face

  • Deepak K.
    a day

    Right he is

  • SaDiq A.
    a day

    iske paas itna fukat time kaise hai bhai..

  • J R.
    a day

    This is an not an important issue.

  • Arunkumar R.
    a day

    He seems immune to corona. Where is mask and social distancing? Why is everyone so obsessed with names in this country?

  • Virat S.
    a day

    Effin Retards!

  • Mustafa W.
    a day

    Look at his nasty face these are terrorist and terrorizing people bullying public they must be punished and tied up like dogs

  • Plantify V.
    a day

    .

  • M. O.
    a day

    In Lahore we have a gov hospital name: Ganga Ram hospital the man was a hindu but we cannot negate his services. Swami nagar. and so on. Dehli gate, Dehli nehari and what not are places in lahore only Never a single man or politician(although are assholes) but not to this level. Hatred is there lakin bhai nam ka achar dalna hai tune. You are causting trouble and threatening to ur own people.

  • Tegna Z.
    2 days

    https://youtu.be/8GLf1O-i5ug

  • Tegna Z.
    2 days

    India🤢🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮

  • Zaryab M.
    2 days

    Then they blame us for converting lolz fuk logic

  • Chaudhary S.
    2 days

    In Sahab Ko Bhagwat Gita Parhao, Jo Teachings Shree Krishn Ne Di Hain Agar Har Hindu Wo Parh Le Aur Uske Accordingly Life Guzaray To India-Pakistan Conflict Hi Khatam Ho Jaye. Magar Nahi Inko To Foreign Funding Milti Anarchy Develop Karne Se. Shiv Sinha & RSS should be ashamed of themselves.

  • Manpreet S.
    2 days

    ye garade ka bda bhai hai😂

  • Mushtaq J.
    2 days

    These Shopes are in Pakistan and we have no problem. Indian on his peak of extremism https://www.independenturdu.com/node/53366?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook#Echobox=1606313784

  • Ayshah A.
    2 days

    Disgusting behaviour.. shocking

  • Barkat A.
    2 days

    cheap fellow harassing poor people

