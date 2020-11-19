Indian Languages Take New Zealand House By Storm
The Honeymoon That Just Wouldn’t End
Delhi Cop Rescues 76 Children Within Three Months
New Zealand Cops Celebrate Diwali in Style
Shiv Sena Upstart Vs. Karachi Sweets
The Temple With Offerings Worth Millions
@deepal bedi
Nitin sirs next project to remove 'Sindh' from our National Anthem😂😂😂
✌️
In Pakistan several of shop name several of places name form Indian state like Delhi sweet karachi famous bakery name bombay bakery
This is ture india Face
Right he is
iske paas itna fukat time kaise hai bhai..
This is an not an important issue.
He seems immune to corona. Where is mask and social distancing?
Why is everyone so obsessed with names in this country?
Effin Retards!
Look at his nasty face these are terrorist and terrorizing people bullying public they must be punished and tied up like dogs
.
In Lahore we have a gov hospital name: Ganga Ram hospital the man was a hindu but we cannot negate his services. Swami nagar. and so on. Dehli gate, Dehli nehari and what not are places in lahore only Never a single man or politician(although are assholes) but not to this level. Hatred is there lakin bhai nam ka achar dalna hai tune. You are causting trouble and threatening to ur own people.
https://youtu.be/8GLf1O-i5ug
India🤢🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮
Then they blame us for converting lolz fuk logic
In Sahab Ko Bhagwat Gita Parhao, Jo Teachings Shree Krishn Ne Di Hain Agar Har Hindu Wo Parh Le Aur Uske Accordingly Life Guzaray To India-Pakistan Conflict Hi Khatam Ho Jaye. Magar Nahi Inko To Foreign Funding Milti Anarchy Develop Karne Se.
Shiv Sinha & RSS should be ashamed of themselves.
ye garade ka bda bhai hai😂
These Shopes are in Pakistan and we have no problem. Indian on his peak of extremism
https://www.independenturdu.com/node/53366?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook#Echobox=1606313784
Disgusting behaviour.. shocking
cheap fellow harassing poor people
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
2202 comments
Umesh V.17 hours
@deepal bedi
Chetan K.19 hours
Nitin sirs next project to remove 'Sindh' from our National Anthem😂😂😂
Prashanth V.20 hours
✌️
Shahzaib S.21 hours
In Pakistan several of shop name several of places name form Indian state like Delhi sweet karachi famous bakery name bombay bakery This is ture india Face
Deepak K.a day
Right he is
SaDiq A.a day
iske paas itna fukat time kaise hai bhai..
J R.a day
This is an not an important issue.
Arunkumar R.a day
He seems immune to corona. Where is mask and social distancing? Why is everyone so obsessed with names in this country?
Virat S.a day
Effin Retards!
Mustafa W.a day
Look at his nasty face these are terrorist and terrorizing people bullying public they must be punished and tied up like dogs
Plantify V.a day
.
M. O.a day
In Lahore we have a gov hospital name: Ganga Ram hospital the man was a hindu but we cannot negate his services. Swami nagar. and so on. Dehli gate, Dehli nehari and what not are places in lahore only Never a single man or politician(although are assholes) but not to this level. Hatred is there lakin bhai nam ka achar dalna hai tune. You are causting trouble and threatening to ur own people.
Tegna Z.2 days
https://youtu.be/8GLf1O-i5ug
Tegna Z.2 days
India🤢🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮
Zaryab M.2 days
Then they blame us for converting lolz fuk logic
Chaudhary S.2 days
In Sahab Ko Bhagwat Gita Parhao, Jo Teachings Shree Krishn Ne Di Hain Agar Har Hindu Wo Parh Le Aur Uske Accordingly Life Guzaray To India-Pakistan Conflict Hi Khatam Ho Jaye. Magar Nahi Inko To Foreign Funding Milti Anarchy Develop Karne Se. Shiv Sinha & RSS should be ashamed of themselves.
Manpreet S.2 days
ye garade ka bda bhai hai😂
Mushtaq J.2 days
These Shopes are in Pakistan and we have no problem. Indian on his peak of extremism https://www.independenturdu.com/node/53366?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook#Echobox=1606313784
Ayshah A.2 days
Disgusting behaviour.. shocking
Barkat A.2 days
cheap fellow harassing poor people