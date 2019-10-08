back
Shiv Sena Will Deal With Tree Choppers, It Promises
While the BJP and Shiv Sena are in alliance ahead of Maharashtra’s assenbly elections, they seem to be on the opposite ends of the Aarey debate. Following the overnight felling of trees from Aarey, Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray said that his party will take care of those responsible.
10/08/2019 6:27 AM
Shridhar D.10/25/2019 03:16
Rohit K.10/24/2019 08:25
Azhar S.10/23/2019 13:35
Manoj N.10/23/2019 09:08
Amol H.10/23/2019 08:13
Hiraman P.10/23/2019 05:57
Ajay S.10/23/2019 04:17
Gajanan K.10/22/2019 02:28
Arjan D.10/21/2019 08:31
Dinesh N.10/21/2019 06:48
Dinesh N.10/21/2019 06:45
Vijay L.10/21/2019 06:17
Sunil D.10/21/2019 05:31
Vijay S.10/21/2019 02:56
Vicky S.10/20/2019 20:08
Dadasaheb P.10/20/2019 10:44
Navneet M.10/20/2019 01:09
Navneet M.10/19/2019 06:37
भुपेश ध.10/18/2019 05:03
Shrawan T.10/17/2019 15:02
