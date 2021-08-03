Shiv Sena Workers Vandalise Adani Logo

Arvind Kejriwal And His Roller-Coaster Life
60 comments
Vamique S.06/08/2021 15:20
Was ecpecting this the day i saw the sign
Rajdeep S.06/08/2021 05:10
The damage should be done to the person who has initiated for privatisation and not to the bidder who won the bid
Vasant J.05/08/2021 14:50
Shivsena wale bhutiye ban gaye hai..
Shadab H.05/08/2021 07:42
👍
Hitesh M.05/08/2021 04:03
These rich people are as good as Britishers. Great work jai hind jai Maharashtra
Anjuman P.04/08/2021 21:50
Typical spineless, pea sized brain creature.
Winston G.04/08/2021 19:48
The fellows house is burning no food and for 100rs he came to destroy public property. Common people, people associated with politics and politicians want to destroy the country not build it and keep the country dear.
RR M.04/08/2021 10:45
Poor Guys what else they can do .. Only Vandalism
Pramukh P.04/08/2021 09:30
Good job brother .
Balu L.04/08/2021 08:24
Sorry sir tag chesinaduku Sarma Garimella andaru comment lo modi deshani ni adani ki ammesthunnaru antunnaru anduke adani ani peru marcharu annaru mi answer enti deniki
Sankaranarayanan G.04/08/2021 07:35
They will reinstall the board soon with BSF protection. Mean while anybody can rape any women - irrelevant of age - even in the capital of India and no action will be taken. The reign of North India Company!
Parvez A.04/08/2021 05:34
We'll done shiv sena workers' !!
Aftab S.04/08/2021 05:31
What were they and what are they doing when maharashtra public land is being sold to private entrepreneurs. Vandalising is all show business. Don't U know, in Mumbai Railway land is sold by Piyush Goel overnight in 2020. Act and save public land... This what u did is dadagiri.... Pick right issue at the right time and not when all is done
Astha M.04/08/2021 05:26
Feed em money and they will be suddenly singing praises of the group... sadly Sena is nothing but glorified goons now!!
Shashank Y.04/08/2021 05:13
E to sala hona hi tha 😁😁
Dev T.04/08/2021 04:32
No contribution just destruction from Shiv Sena
Kanwal J.04/08/2021 04:21
Punjab से तो इनको भगा दिया हैं अब महाराष्ट्र से भी निकाल बाहर करो
Madhusmita D.04/08/2021 03:43
Doing such things and saying "jay Shivaji"🤣
Neelam J.04/08/2021 03:29
Why Sena and Bjp people have the tendency of tod fod. They are culturally bankrupt and bringinging it on every thing in India. Modi is expert only in gali wali politics. There are so many educated, peaceful people and leaders there choose them. Shashi tarur is just one for example.
Noble N.04/08/2021 02:55
Bariyaaaa