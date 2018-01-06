Should Hindi Be An Official Language At The UN?

Foreign minister Sushma Swaraj and Thiruvanathapuram lawmaker Shashi Tharoor spar over a proposal to make Hindi an official language at the United Nations.
Theba T.03/11/2019 09:00
"Let every Indian first speak Hindi" than dream for it. Instead of throwing 40 /400 crores of money towards UN. try to build free Hindi speaking school on every angles of the country. shri. a man of dignity and knowledge 🙏👍
Ibtida R.02/04/2019 11:48
😂😂😂😂 Hindi should be official language at UN bcoz only 2 countries speak them
Raj K.10/08/2018 07:46
India is a country having 29 states, every state has language and cultural differences, this country is called and referred as Hindstan because of religious values, Hindi is spoken by many not because its native language but people are forced and pushed to blindly to believe hindi as national language. we should kill these national parties, and their bullshit thinking of India governed from delhi, instead Every state should stop collecting CGST, so called national highways, infrastructures are all belong to one or other state, which should be taken care by respective state. there is no need central government concept instead let every state join decision making when it comes to national level decision, regarding national forces like army, airforce, navy, funding should be contributed by every state willingly and freely. kick out these brainless politicians and government officials those who think and force one language one place to represent india. Support only state level Political Parties for your own good so to avoid slavery in the name of India, stop praising one party or a person, begger or a high-level govt employee have same rights in india, PM should just represent india should not have power to make decisions on his own thinking or his political party.
Shameema K.02/09/2018 08:55
Why do we need to make hindi an official language in UN.... what purpose will it serve ?????
Ganesh R.02/04/2018 06:19
Make Tamil national language of India Do you agree this !!!! Among all India language Tamil is most famous and to using the words to other language
Aashish V.02/02/2018 04:26
Shashi Tharoor is right English 81 (including all) French 29 Arabic 26 Spanish 20 Chinese 5 Russian 4 6 official languages in UN and number of countries where they are official languages. Hindi 2.
Ankit S.01/30/2018 18:34
Priyanka P.01/28/2018 05:33
I go with shashi taroor. Because the ministers cannot speak english that doesn't mean that just for his speech we have to promote hindi at the UN Mrs. Swaraj if there are ministers from south I am damn sure that they will definitely deliver their message at the UN in English, and in India more than hindi people know english which is also an official language of the country. What can be done if the state people of north india don't know english. Almost 70% of the states of india knows english
Abhijit P.01/28/2018 05:06
Instead of spending 400 crs on making a language official spoken in UN. Govt should focus on spending this money on more important challenges that india is facing today. We still backward in rural electrification, education, safety and security.
Umar K.01/27/2018 21:09
Righty said by shashi tharoor
Jophil J.01/26/2018 13:40
Well said by shashi tharoor
Atul K.01/26/2018 13:22
Naukari na denge ye hindi pe 400 crores kharch kr denge..... ...... Kya bolte ho bhai...
Sooraj S.01/26/2018 13:09
Kailash D.01/26/2018 11:18
Sahil P.01/26/2018 11:12
shashi tharoor 💯.
Akilesh S.01/26/2018 10:33
Anshika V.01/26/2018 10:19
Nithin G.01/26/2018 10:14
Shashi Tharoor makes sense
Sayani M.01/26/2018 09:45
dkh sedin etai bl6ilm.. Hindi is not the national language of india. its the official language. Shashi Tharoor totally makes sense..
Hemendra C.01/26/2018 09:36
Sushma is great