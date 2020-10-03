back
Should Women Work As Coolies At All?
Women coolies: Empowerment or embarrassment? 💪
03/10/2020 12:27 PM
Jotish S.20 hours
💐🌹🌺💞
Rajaraman L.2 days
How earning livelihood is embarrassment. Running away and giving bank loan to fake business men is embarrassment
Jaya G.2 days
A profession is to respected no matter it belongs to labour category. Instead of pitying them , a proper n respectful uniform should provided so that they can take pride n show confidence in carrying out their work. That would increment not only their confidence but also of their family as well
Gagan S.2 days
India is poorer than african countries.
Mitesh V.3 days
We should talk about equality !!!
Shamita M.3 days
Yes...
Ganchuipou K.3 days
Who ask them to work as pullies,,,? It's their choice,,, they have freedom to work,,,they are earning their bread,,,don't look judge with only one point of view poetmaster,,,
κιηφξτοη α.4 days
Proud On these women's 👭
Habez A.4 days
Kaustubh G.4 days
Ask to govt.?
Nitin R.5 days
if this is not empowerment then what is?
Sanjivini S.5 days
It is embarrassing for those who want easy life and they don't know hard side of life! Why women koolie embarrassing them, why women farmers working so hard in sun, rain, winters, day and night is not embarrassing ? Brut foreign media misleding people and people are also following them !
Jatin S.5 days
The story is her life, Have a poor her family and Woman's to empowerment, She can do it and SAVE MONEY MORE IN INDIA! Proud of their woman!
Drx A.5 days
Matlab ab brut Yechahta hai ki mahilaaye kaam bhi na kare apni marzi se Hypocrisy ki had hai
Nitesh U.5 days
When women don't get tough jobs like army, labour , coolies & other similiar jobs that needs physical strength these channels (Similiar as this one ) makes stupid videos about inequality & raise quotes like " WOMEN ARE EQUALLY STRONG" & I totally agree with it they are stronger than us men. But what is this hypocrisy मतलब भाई कहना क्या चाहता है???? देश मे ख़ुशी से जीने देगा या नही या पूरे time शर्म ही करते रहे देश पर???😑
Murali K.5 days
No working class is embarrassment. World needs working class!
Bappa D.5 days
If people of this god forsaken country can celebrate Rape, Violence, Patriarchy they can jolly well celebrate this. It's expected. We are shameless people.
Abhijeet S.6 days
Empowerment
Chiranjeev B.6 days
Its better than carrying a child n begging
Srikant G.6 days
It is Embarrassing becoz, life of women always typical , and she never compromise with their problem ,she suffer always without thinking about herself. And women are symbol of pride,without them , society is nothing...