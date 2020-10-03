back

Should Women Work As Coolies At All?

Women coolies: Empowerment or embarrassment? 💪

03/10/2020 12:27 PM
Boss Ladies

245 comments

  • Jotish S.
    20 hours

  • Rajaraman L.
    2 days

    How earning livelihood is embarrassment. Running away and giving bank loan to fake business men is embarrassment

  • Jaya G.
    2 days

    A profession is to respected no matter it belongs to labour category. Instead of pitying them , a proper n respectful uniform should provided so that they can take pride n show confidence in carrying out their work. That would increment not only their confidence but also of their family as well

  • Gagan S.
    2 days

    India is poorer than african countries.

  • Mitesh V.
    3 days

    We should talk about equality !!!

  • Shamita M.
    3 days

    Yes...

  • Ganchuipou K.
    3 days

    Who ask them to work as pullies,,,? It's their choice,,, they have freedom to work,,,they are earning their bread,,,don't look judge with only one point of view poetmaster,,,

  • κιηφξτοη α.
    4 days

    Proud On these women's 👭

  • Habez A.
    4 days

  • Kaustubh G.
    4 days

    Ask to govt.?

  • Nitin R.
    5 days

    if this is not empowerment then what is?

  • Sanjivini S.
    5 days

    It is embarrassing for those who want easy life and they don't know hard side of life! Why women koolie embarrassing them, why women farmers working so hard in sun, rain, winters, day and night is not embarrassing ? Brut foreign media misleding people and people are also following them !

  • Jatin S.
    5 days

    The story is her life, Have a poor her family and Woman's to empowerment, She can do it and SAVE MONEY MORE IN INDIA! Proud of their woman!

  • Drx A.
    5 days

    Matlab ab brut Yechahta hai ki mahilaaye kaam bhi na kare apni marzi se Hypocrisy ki had hai

  • Nitesh U.
    5 days

    When women don't get tough jobs like army, labour , coolies & other similiar jobs that needs physical strength these channels (Similiar as this one ) makes stupid videos about inequality & raise quotes like " WOMEN ARE EQUALLY STRONG" & I totally agree with it they are stronger than us men. But what is this hypocrisy मतलब भाई कहना क्या चाहता है???? देश मे ख़ुशी से जीने देगा या नही या पूरे time शर्म ही करते रहे देश पर???😑

  • Murali K.
    5 days

    No working class is embarrassment. World needs working class!

  • Bappa D.
    5 days

    If people of this god forsaken country can celebrate Rape, Violence, Patriarchy they can jolly well celebrate this. It's expected. We are shameless people.

  • Abhijeet S.
    6 days

    Empowerment

  • Chiranjeev B.
    6 days

    Its better than carrying a child n begging

  • Srikant G.
    6 days

    It is Embarrassing becoz, life of women always typical , and she never compromise with their problem ,she suffer always without thinking about herself. And women are symbol of pride,without them , society is nothing...