Should You Keep A Pet Husky In India?
These blue-eyed goofballs might be the pet of your dreams, but Siberian huskies need more than an air-conditioned room. 🦮
30/01/2022 2:57 PM
Ronnie D.a day
But can they bear our india country climates
प्रा क.2 days
Dog lovers will always adopt and these so called breed lovers buy n kill not only the mother in puppy mill but also the puppy.
Vasudha S.2 days
Maybe now ppl will understand better...
Kunal S.2 days
A lot of these foreign breeds except few are not meant for Indian climate. Huskies is the worst we can think for this weather. Really admire those who adopt and pet Indian Pariahs and vikhan
Khushi M.3 days
I love husky, but it's good to not have husky if we have to keep them in air conditioned room continuously.
Muskan G.3 days
😔
Madan M.3 days
No, should not, they need cold place to live
Priyadarshini S.4 days
This news have nothing good about india.
Saurabh P.4 days
It's animal abusing huskies are not hebitable in tropical contory
मंगेश म.4 days
As always...Stupid , incomplete report by Brut AGAIN. How this post are even allowed.
Cynthia B.4 days
Just adopt the ones on the streets if you really love dogs and want to pet one
Amro C.5 days
SIBERIAN husky hai... Indian climate ke liye nahi bani hai unless you live in the north, I feel bad for the huskies I see on the humid roads here in my city... their furs look extremely thin
Afros R.5 days
I wish you would have read the AKC book before making the video
Dibyendu K.5 days
😭😭😭😭😭
Anuradha P.5 days
This shows the cruel side of rich people who want to show off 😡😡
Kingshuk C.5 days
Humans think about themselves. They don't care how the pets feel. If they can't handle the dog they will just abandon it...
Sanjeet C.6 days
Absolutely senseless to have these beautiful animals naturally suited for cold climates to be brought down to tropical places like India just your prove a fashion statement. Hope they can arrange to send these animals back to their natural habitats and not be left in India which cannot provide them the habitat that they need to live.
Abhishek G.6 days
No and No. These rich brats just want more status symbols and they treat these dogs as one. Indie Dogs look better abd are much less maintenance than these vampire eyed huskies who can't tolerate tropical weather.
Pema T.6 days
Mother nature has made Siberian huskies to survive in freezing cold of minus degrees . Its their natural habitat. Indian breeders/ pet sellers n buyers shud consider this fact as they suffer immensely in tropical Indian weather due to their thick coat n built.They r not toys as many r seen suffering , feeling depressed n dying in INDIAN CLIMATE
Satarupa S.6 days
eta dekh toke boltam na husky post uchid na...!!!