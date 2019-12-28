back

Show of Gandhigiri At Anti-CAA Protests

The citizenship law protests haven’t always been acrimonious. In Bengaluru, this police officer presented an unputdownable olive branch to the demonstrators.

12/28/2019 6:59 AM

Changing India

  1. Danish Man Finds His Way Back to His Birth-giver.

  2. Meet Karl Marx

  3. Show of Gandhigiri At Anti-CAA Protests

  4. CAA Stir Reaches University Convocations

  5. Arundhati Roy On The National Population Register

  6. Varun Grover’s Viral Poetry On Citizenship Law

17 comments

  • Duska H.
    10 hours

    A must watch,how an Indian Muslim is being instigated for benefit of few. https://youtu.be/PSInlUAv8NE

  • Brut India
    11 hours

    When this senior cop urged students to protest peacefully at Aligarh Muslim University:

  • Ali H.
    2 days

    Killers of Gandhi, who exalt the Nazis, now in charge https://youtu.be/QVHhLbCl6fA

  • Rajesh G.
    2 days

    Ignorance and half knowledge is far dangerous to India than anything.. Brut always play with sentiments of Indian with their hypocricy.. ... Isn't that true minorities in Pak, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are persecuted on basis of religion and what is wrong in providing Citizenship to those persecuted?.... It is irrespective whether we are BJP supporter or not, but they are human rights issue which ignorant people playing Religious victim card out of hatred towards BJP....

  • Pulak S.
    2 days

    We support CAA and NRC

  • Sunny T.
    2 days

    Well done ...

  • Sameer S.
    2 days

    Setting the right example!

  • Jaggz H.
    2 days

    This is what we are saying protesters are not criminals. Only the rss goons are doing this. See few examples

  • Niki J.
    2 days

    Violence happened only in the BJP ruled states. Why? How can we trust the ruling party when it's members are made up of rapists, murderers, terrorists and the like. When the government is made up of goons, can you really expect them to even pretend to be human? Kudos to the police officer for remembering why he joined this prestigious field. The Delhi and UP police are a stain on the profession. They should lake lessons on being human beings

  • Pushpinder S.
    2 days

    See the contrast. In UP the police SP is instigating the crowd by telling them to go to Pakistan. I am sure UP police has full backing of chhota fanta to create unrest and to openly kill people.

  • Venkatesh P.
    2 days

    Kuldeep Singh Rathore KD No be in this traitor Group . This owner is employee of Rahul Gandhi . He is cunning 10 % shows national international issues , here & there poverty art culture animals philonthraphy for playing safe but 90% of Brutes all posts are against India ,Indian Govt , Hindus Culture & PM of India. Puting India into poor light in the eyes of whole world. Brute has very strong base of followers in Pakisthan . Even small incident facts which are against Hindu , Govt or bjp this Brute channel wnt leave presents as if presenting impartial but actualy provoking people . Brute is running in court under Foreign Money laundering case . No use of unfollwing should be here & f ight against Brute who puts India into bad light . Brute is totaly Traitor Channel

  • Gaurav R.
    2 days

    Though the protesters shud behave like him, But he did👍🏻

  • Kuldeep S.
    2 days

    It seems brut dont want things to stop.. going to unfollow.. fuck u admin

  • Prabhakar G.
    2 days

    Great lesson for others !!! Kudos, for handling the situation very skilfully !! Humane touch !

  • Yuvraj V.
    2 days

    After so many days you’re posting this videos ... Thanks Brut Hurt ..😂

  • Venkatesh P.
    2 days

    Brute , whats wrong ? Y U R jealous ? U want riots should escalate ?

  • Abuzar A.
    2 days

    Kudos to Bengaluru Police . The reason why states like U.P are far away from states in South India is only because of difference in thoughts and perception.