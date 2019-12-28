Show of Gandhigiri At Anti-CAA Protests

The citizenship law protests haven’t always been acrimonious. In Bengaluru, this police officer presented an unputdownable olive branch to the demonstrators.
17 comments
Duska H.10 hours
A must watch,how an Indian Muslim is being instigated for benefit of few. https://youtu.be/PSInlUAv8NE
Brut India11 hours
When this senior cop urged students to protest peacefully at Aligarh Muslim University:
Ali H.2 days
Killers of Gandhi, who exalt the Nazis, now in charge https://youtu.be/QVHhLbCl6fA
Rajesh G.2 days
Ignorance and half knowledge is far dangerous to India than anything.. Brut always play with sentiments of Indian with their hypocricy.. ... Isn't that true minorities in Pak, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are persecuted on basis of religion and what is wrong in providing Citizenship to those persecuted?.... It is irrespective whether we are BJP supporter or not, but they are human rights issue which ignorant people playing Religious victim card out of hatred towards BJP....
Pulak S.2 days
We support CAA and NRC
Sunny T.2 days
Well done ...
Sameer S.2 days
Setting the right example!
Jaggz H.2 days
This is what we are saying protesters are not criminals. Only the rss goons are doing this. See few examples
Niki J.2 days
Violence happened only in the BJP ruled states. Why? How can we trust the ruling party when it's members are made up of rapists, murderers, terrorists and the like. When the government is made up of goons, can you really expect them to even pretend to be human? Kudos to the police officer for remembering why he joined this prestigious field. The Delhi and UP police are a stain on the profession. They should lake lessons on being human beings
Pushpinder S.2 days
See the contrast. In UP the police SP is instigating the crowd by telling them to go to Pakistan. I am sure UP police has full backing of chhota fanta to create unrest and to openly kill people.
Venkatesh P.2 days
Gaurav R.2 days
Though the protesters shud behave like him, But he did👍🏻
Kuldeep S.2 days
It seems brut dont want things to stop.. going to unfollow.. fuck u admin
Prabhakar G.2 days
Great lesson for others !!! Kudos, for handling the situation very skilfully !! Humane touch !
Yuvraj V.2 days
After so many days you’re posting this videos ... Thanks Brut Hurt ..😂
Venkatesh P.2 days
Brute , whats wrong ? Y U R jealous ? U want riots should escalate ?
Abuzar A.2 days
Kudos to Bengaluru Police . The reason why states like U.P are far away from states in South India is only because of difference in thoughts and perception.