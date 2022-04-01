back

Shun violence, let country move forward: Kejriwal

"India must progress with love and compassion." In the Tejasvi Surya-led protest outside his residence, Arvind Kejriwal found a moral lesson for India.

01/04/2022 1:29 PM
  • 58.7K
  • 156

And even more

  1. 4:44

    This is Wagner, Putin's brutal shadow army

  2. 5:39

    What is a Russian oligarch?

  3. 2:19

    Smriti Irani’s quick retort to fellow MP

  4. 3:00

    The Kashmir Files: Kejriwal vs. Patra

  5. 1:43

    Shun violence, let country move forward: Kejriwal

  6. 3:12

    Priyanka Chaturvedi on cryptos

151 comments

  • Brut India
    13 hours

    The Delhi CM also demanded that The Kashmir Files be uploaded to YouTube. Watch him thunder about here:

  • Prasoon W.
    a day

    The asshole

  • Richard R.
    a day

    Kejri needs to be given capital punishment by supreme court for communalising deaths of kashmiris....Thiis pig should be given same treatment like the victims....then he will understand the pain of kashmiri hindus

  • Richard R.
    a day

    Desh ke liye Lajri ki gaand bhi haajirrr hai ..thata what we heard....mar do fir...

  • Veejay K.
    a day

    Yes, Thats why AAP goons arranged anti hindu riots resulting in death if hundreds innocent hindus.

  • Gunvant D.
    2 days

    Thoko Thoko Tali

  • Arathi B.
    2 days

    Salute u sir for ur geniuness and integrity.

  • Sulabha N.
    2 days

    Highly condemnable...these goondas must be banished from politics.

  • Syntiamary F.
    2 days

    My God ur the creator of all creation All say God God but no respect for ur creation All God God but no Fear of My God ENLIGHTEN the minds of ur creation to stay in peace harmony

  • Rajeswari V.
    2 days

    Who is preaching. Forgot what happened in your state . Again laughed for plight of kashmiri Hindus.

  • Anoop N.
    2 days

    Says the guy who made a career out of violent protests.

  • Mark S.
    2 days

    Not indian now aday increase hatred,so all lets unite Dravidian, Adivasi

  • Prerna B.
    2 days

    Cool dude. Makes sense. Respect.

  • G R.
    2 days

    Ass hole

  • Challa M.
    2 days

    Then die na... Due... Dir Nah...

  • Mak L.
    2 days

    https://fb.watch/c2i3lmU9pL/ India, Pakistan and Bangladesh......better work out their issues very quickly......have a look at China.....👆

  • John P.
    2 days

    But u ask 75 dirty politics u are no born yet they build India I don't think they destroy India

  • Sumer S.
    2 days

    Hooligan speak

  • Puneet G.
    2 days

    Tumhare Jaise girgit ki Jan desh ko Nahi Chahiye

  • Vishal A.
    2 days

    Next PM..

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.