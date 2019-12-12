back

Sibal VS. Shah On Citizenship Amendment Bill

This Kapil Sibal-Amit Shah exchange topped the fractious debate on the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha.

12/12/2019 2:57 PM
1883 comments

  • Ishan R.
    4 hours

    मामूली सी बात के लिए सड़के जाम करने वाले ,पटरियां उखाड़ने वाले लोग,(sc,st act)कभी आरक्षण के नाम पर कभी फ़िल्म के नाम पर दंगा भडकाने वाले लोग(करणी सेना) आज मुसलमानो के विरोध प्रदर्शन को हिंसा और देश विरोधी बता रहे है। अबे हरामियों,तुम सबने तो अंग्रेजो के चमचों से देशभक्ति का सिर्टीफिकेट लिया हुआ है,हमारे तो भारतीयता पर सवाल खड़ा किया गया है,हम क्या करे? #NRC

  • अमित स.
    4 hours

    Congress ka lakshya hame bhi pta h

  • Rohit S.
    4 hours

    Amit shah zinabadd

  • Mohd I.
    4 hours

    Muslim bahnu ki aap ko booth padi hain... Phala modi ki wife ko apna Haq dela deta....

  • Mosin Q.
    4 hours

    CAA and nrc

  • Vinay C.
    4 hours

    Can you plse concentrate on onions rate's, that is more important fr us ,that what ur doing right now this is no where useful to us , plse check wht we have voted for not one who has not thanks

  • Anand S.
    4 hours

    ye last bhai last wala line sun na😂😂

  • Mangauram M.
    6 hours

    Der nhi h to qyo nrc bill la rhe ho amit

  • Madhu B.
    6 hours

    Kapli ji muu bandha Kar

  • Sadiq M.
    7 hours

    Ham Indian se Darne Walon mein se nahin hai

  • Sadiq M.
    7 hours

    Yes

  • Giyasuddin B.
    7 hours

    Thanks a lot Kapilji..

  • Kazi A.
    8 hours

    The words of minority’s and majority makes confusion to Indian constitutions. This two ugly words may be comes from white and black people culture in time of British colonialism. As a inhabitants of subcontinent we shall must stop to use of this brutal words.

  • Kazi A.
    8 hours

    Absolutely right my dear sir. Because they are staying of their own mother land as usually with different religions people.

  • Shahid K.
    10 hours

    The muslims of india is suffering due to thier loyalty with india

  • Paramveer S.
    10 hours

    This is the shit they want to prove...7 Pushte yahi peda hui hai toh he reh sakte ho nhi toh desh chord k chale jao..waah Mota Bhai waaah

  • Fardeen K.
    11 hours

    Fanko ji our fanko

  • Mohammad J.
    11 hours

    এতো কাহীনীর কি দরকার। মোদী আর অমিত শাহকে দুটো থাপ্পর দিয়ে দেশ থেকে বের করে দিলেই তো problem solved.

  • Muneer P.
    11 hours

    Feuk chuthaya banAra hai tu logo ko

  • Muneer P.
    11 hours

    Tera maa ki chut h Amit Shah tera baap ka hai India be tuje is dari hamaa madara chuodo