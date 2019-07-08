back

Sid Mallya Had An Emotional Day In Court

The son of India's most famous financial fugitive took a break from his acting career to make this teary video.

07/08/2019 1:24 PM
  • 596.0k
  • 496

444 comments

  • Bishal N.
    08/11/2019 07:20

    Poor acting skill

  • Swapnil J.
    08/09/2019 13:40

    Omg! Never seen someone fake cry so passionately..

  • Anuradha R.
    08/08/2019 16:04

    Bloody rascals

  • Abhishek G.
    08/08/2019 15:57

    Asshole dad and asshole son..... bloody bullshit

  • Vikas V.
    08/08/2019 07:06

    He is talking about kingfisher calender girls...

  • Kesh S.
    08/07/2019 12:26

    Itni acchi acting movies mein karta aaj kaha se kaha hota yeh

  • Rahul A.
    08/07/2019 11:01

    Fuck off ...u people enjoyed a lavish life , now go to hell....

  • Swapnadeep D.
    08/07/2019 10:14

    Sala chor

  • G A.
    08/06/2019 21:21

    How many of u feel to punch him in that goofy face

  • Mriganko R.
    08/06/2019 19:45

    Chor hai tera baap

  • Manashi M.
    08/06/2019 19:06

    Abbbey o..tu sach may ro rha h?

  • Johnson T.
    08/06/2019 16:40

    Lmao...want to know the supporters of his father in his crimes

  • Nimrat K.
    08/06/2019 13:09

    It would be a matter of gratitude if his ex flames gather money by crowd funding..

  • Rishqi R.
    08/06/2019 08:14

    Bhenchod gunah kro india k sath faisla de british court

  • Bedasa D.
    08/05/2019 15:50

    Everyone is angry about is dad I mean why it's Sbi's fault that they didn't accept the money in time Even I have took 45 lakh loan and want to pay that sum today back to the bank but they said its tiffin break come tomorrow I mean WTF tomorrow I need to go to Qatar so If I don't pay the loan will I be a traitor of the country??? 🤣

  • Arpita D.
    08/05/2019 15:07

    All the people who support you!!! Heh?? 🙄

  • നിഖിൽ മ.
    08/05/2019 07:54

    Owing? He made fraudulent claims and robbed Indian banks. Owing seems like no crime happened.

  • Agarwal S.
    08/05/2019 03:45

    C.H.O.R.

  • Amit S.
    08/04/2019 15:56

    Piyaz cut raha hoga

  • Poonam J.
    08/04/2019 07:12

    Big drama