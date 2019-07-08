Sid Mallya Had An Emotional Day In Court

The son of India's most famous financial fugitive took a break from his acting career to make this teary video.
444 comments
Bishal N.08/11/2019 07:20
Poor acting skill
Swapnil J.08/09/2019 13:40
Omg! Never seen someone fake cry so passionately..
Anuradha R.08/08/2019 16:04
Bloody rascals
Abhishek G.08/08/2019 15:57
Asshole dad and asshole son..... bloody bullshit
Vikas V.08/08/2019 07:06
He is talking about kingfisher calender girls...
Kesh S.08/07/2019 12:26
Itni acchi acting movies mein karta aaj kaha se kaha hota yeh
Rahul A.08/07/2019 11:01
Fuck off ...u people enjoyed a lavish life , now go to hell....
Swapnadeep D.08/07/2019 10:14
Sala chor
G A.08/06/2019 21:21
How many of u feel to punch him in that goofy face
Mriganko R.08/06/2019 19:45
Chor hai tera baap
Manashi M.08/06/2019 19:06
Abbbey o..tu sach may ro rha h?
Johnson T.08/06/2019 16:40
Lmao...want to know the supporters of his father in his crimes
Nimrat K.08/06/2019 13:09
It would be a matter of gratitude if his ex flames gather money by crowd funding..
Rishqi R.08/06/2019 08:14
Bhenchod gunah kro india k sath faisla de british court
Bedasa D.08/05/2019 15:50
Everyone is angry about is dad I mean why it's Sbi's fault that they didn't accept the money in time Even I have took 45 lakh loan and want to pay that sum today back to the bank but they said its tiffin break come tomorrow I mean WTF tomorrow I need to go to Qatar so If I don't pay the loan will I be a traitor of the country??? 🤣
Arpita D.08/05/2019 15:07
All the people who support you!!! Heh?? 🙄
നിഖിൽ മ.08/05/2019 07:54
Owing? He made fraudulent claims and robbed Indian banks. Owing seems like no crime happened.
Agarwal S.08/05/2019 03:45
C.H.O.R.
Amit S.08/04/2019 15:56
Piyaz cut raha hoga
Poonam J.08/04/2019 07:12
Big drama