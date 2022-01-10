back

Sidhu On PM Security Breach Row

"PM is insulting our Punjabiyat by saying his life was in danger." Sidhu hits back at Modi on security breach controversy as the battle for Punjab hots up.

10/01/2022 1:57 PM

Politics

  1. 1:50

    CM Or PM: Who Inaugurated Kolkata's Health Facility First?

  2. 2:33

    Akhilesh Yadav Is Sure Of The BJP’s Defeat

  3. 4:31

    Sidhu On PM Security Breach Row

  4. 1:35

    Nusrat Jahan’s Sindoor: The Face Of Inclusive India?

  5. 1:35

    Sabarimala woman activist assaulted

  6. 2:18

    Politicians Flout Covid-19 Protocols… Again!

1 comment

  • Mohammed Saleem Saleem
    6 hours

    Our own brothers ,the farmers nearly seven hundred have died in the agitation. No Man has become to express his sympathy for the death. A man who is in a highest place and blaming the nationalist is not so good.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.