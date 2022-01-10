back
Sidhu On PM Security Breach Row
"PM is insulting our Punjabiyat by saying his life was in danger." Sidhu hits back at Modi on security breach controversy as the battle for Punjab hots up.
10/01/2022 1:57 PM
1 comment
Mohammed Saleem Saleem6 hours
Our own brothers ,the farmers nearly seven hundred have died in the agitation. No Man has become to express his sympathy for the death. A man who is in a highest place and blaming the nationalist is not so good.