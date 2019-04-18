Sidhu Roasts Modi’s Chowkidar Campaign

Navjot Sidhu may have hit Narendra Modi’s chowkidar campaign for a rhetorical six. But the pinch-hitting could well get him out eventually. 😣
6913 comments
Gurjit S.07/14/2019 16:00
Gud job
Gobinda B.06/10/2019 15:04
Kam nehi
Sushant K.06/04/2019 04:07
I think u are not getting anything for pocket money.
Binod R.06/02/2019 10:30
U would be better in the kapil Sharma show... Y did u turn to politics... Fuck u.. Please keep yourself away From him
Binod R.06/02/2019 10:19
@ sidhhu Wat u have done till today.. We like and admire modi
Reshab S.06/02/2019 04:13
This dog should be kick of the country ..
Suman B.05/31/2019 18:29
Baincd
Suman B.05/31/2019 18:28
Siddhu ha ha ha
Jogi J.05/31/2019 17:16
I heat bhaji
Om C.05/31/2019 13:54
Comedy show me tum fit ho.
Jaydeep A.05/30/2019 21:20
Mat sata garib ko jab garib ro dega to teri........teri.........aukat kya hai kal kaha tha aaj kaha hai aur kal kaha hoga tu punjab ya .........
Vinay R.05/30/2019 08:38
Mr joker just think what your government have done before so many years
Ram N.05/24/2019 22:45
अबे सिद्धू बकवास बन्द कर साले ।
Sunil R.05/24/2019 08:21
Topa
Divakr S.05/24/2019 07:44
Chup Ho ja saale behan ke lund
Sunny B.05/24/2019 07:25
maaro madarchod ko
Raja D.05/24/2019 07:03
Is gaddar ko bich sarak par goli mar do
Parassen S.05/24/2019 07:00
सिन्दू साला हरामी पाकिस्तान जाकर ईमराखान के तल्वा साटहता है सिन्दू चोर है तबी तो पाकिस्तान गया था मोदीजी शेर है शेर रहेगा नमो मोदीजी
Janardan P.05/24/2019 06:50
चौकीदार ने पूरे भारत का दिल जीत लिया तुम तो केप्टन के लिए मुसीबत बन गए हो नमो नमो
Sunder S.05/24/2019 06:41
सिंधु तू अपनी मां का दल्ला है और आपकी अपनी बहन की दलाली करता है