Sidhu VS Sidhu

The Navjot Singh Sidhu of 2013 sounds a bit different from the Navjot Singh Sidhu of 2018.
161 comments
Ashok B.05/06/2019 16:10
Is hrami se bda dogla duniya me nhi ho skta
Gurpreet S.04/18/2019 07:16
Wtf
Kartik A.04/14/2019 03:53
Fraudster. Shameless man.
Harshit J.12/06/2018 16:14
Sidhu tu gya
Daniyal Q.11/29/2018 19:14
yeh dekho lol
Madhav M.10/11/2018 03:46
aman bhai kya kehna chahoge?
Parth M.08/18/2018 13:39
aa taro sidhu 🤣🤣🤣 badha aavaj che aama
Ketaki J.06/26/2018 05:38
He bagh😂
Varun K.05/13/2018 07:11
If you want to know meaning of hypocracy . Watch this video
Raj M.04/11/2018 20:43
Fucking Traitor!!😡😡
Sahil K.04/11/2018 04:39
Sira la reha sidhu😂😂 Rajat Batta
Vizendra K.04/10/2018 19:37
chutiya hai....sala....paison ke liye party badal liya kuch bhi kar sakta hai.... no faith on this man.... H e bull shit...
Radhika G.04/10/2018 17:19
Shameless! And ppl still vote for such jokers
Ramesh L.04/10/2018 17:04
this reminds me something isn't it ?
Anil T.04/10/2018 06:38
Hypocrite..such an idiot, just made fool of himself
Shil P.04/09/2018 15:31
I mean he is impossibly impossible..
Inderjeet S.04/09/2018 13:03
Fuddu wadda fuddu
Desertrose G.04/09/2018 02:54
Fudu
Abdullah M.04/08/2018 19:34
Lol Am I the only who thinks the Quality of Picture was way too bad in 2013? And Babaji ka thullu existed back then?
Dharmanshu D.04/08/2018 09:53
Indian politics just got summed up in 2 and a half minutes.