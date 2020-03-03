back
Sikh Man Helps Rescue Muslims Caught In Delhi Riot
During the carnage of 1984, this Sikh man and his family were protected by his neighbours. In 2020, when North East Delhi was swept by a wave of communal violence, he went out of his way to return the favour. Meet the brave Mohinder Singh of Gokulpuri.
03/03/2020 12:27 PM
- 188.2k
- 5.0k
- 203
189 comments
Fathima I.6 hours
When people like C M are big cheats God sent people like u
Fathima I.6 hours
May almighty bless u sir.we pray for u
Ataullah K.8 hours
Sardar g tusi grat ho rab rakha pa g
Aswin K.8 hours
I doubt he's put his life at risk yet again!
Asha S.10 hours
Beautiful good.
Kolliboina S.10 hours
Proved that humanity is greater than religion. Hats off to Mr. Singh and his family members. May Guru Nanak bless them.
Amrinder S.12 hours
WaheGuru ji
Harminder M.13 hours
Sardaarji tuhaade jazbe nu Salute 🙏🙏
Shahul H.17 hours
Sardar Je App Great Ho Love The People who Love Humanity more then Religion. INIDA is not built by Religion's INDIA is built by INDIAN people who love Humanity more then Religion.... that's called INDIA Love to live in INDIA Proude to be an INDIAN...
Kuldeep S.18 hours
ਗੁੰਡੇ ਨੇ ਪੁਲੀਸ ਵਾਲੇ ਜੋ ਨਾਲ ਨੇ ਪੁਲੀਸ ੲਿਨਸਾਫ ਲੲੀ ਬਣੀ ਹੁੰਦੀ ਅੈ ਜੁਲਮ ਕਰਨ ਲੲੀ ਨਹੀ
Mohammad A.18 hours
REJECT CAA NRC NPR
Deepak G.19 hours
देह शिवा वर मोहे एहे शुभकर्मन ते कभहू न टरू
Deepak G.19 hours
सुरा सो पहचानिए जो लड़े दीन के हेत
Atul J.19 hours
Respect 🙏🏼
Gurdeep S.20 hours
🙏🙏
Chetan H.21 hours
I think its important to learn from 1984 and see how the two communities have learnt to live peacefully..we need to reject the hate and work towards a society which values meritocracy and gives opportunities to grow to all. Radicals from all sides should be rejected
Gyan S.a day
Nice job sir... But Brut is diverting from main issue.. i.e sarcastic thoughts and deeds of our so called peace loving community...
Sarfaraz K.a day
God bless you, Sir.
Neets G.a day
Shame on people who are in full POWER crushing their own country and countrymen.
Jamil A.a day
आप जैसे लोग हैं तभी तो इंसानियत ज़िंदा है।