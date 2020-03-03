back

Sikh Man Helps Rescue Muslims Caught In Delhi Riot

During the carnage of 1984, this Sikh man and his family were protected by his neighbours. In 2020, when North East Delhi was swept by a wave of communal violence, he went out of his way to return the favour. Meet the brave Mohinder Singh of Gokulpuri.

03/03/2020 12:27 PM
  • 188.2k
  • 203

189 comments

  • Fathima I.
    6 hours

    When people like C M are big cheats God sent people like u

  • Fathima I.
    6 hours

    May almighty bless u sir.we pray for u

  • Ataullah K.
    8 hours

    Sardar g tusi grat ho rab rakha pa g

  • Aswin K.
    8 hours

    I doubt he's put his life at risk yet again!

  • Asha S.
    10 hours

    Beautiful good.

  • Kolliboina S.
    10 hours

    Proved that humanity is greater than religion. Hats off to Mr. Singh and his family members. May Guru Nanak bless them.

  • Amrinder S.
    12 hours

    WaheGuru ji

  • Harminder M.
    13 hours

    Sardaarji tuhaade jazbe nu Salute 🙏🙏

  • Shahul H.
    17 hours

    Sardar Je App Great Ho Love The People who Love Humanity more then Religion. INIDA is not built by Religion's INDIA is built by INDIAN people who love Humanity more then Religion.... that's called INDIA Love to live in INDIA Proude to be an INDIAN...

  • Kuldeep S.
    18 hours

    ਗੁੰਡੇ ਨੇ ਪੁਲੀਸ ਵਾਲੇ ਜੋ ਨਾਲ ਨੇ ਪੁਲੀਸ ੲਿਨਸਾਫ ਲੲੀ ਬਣੀ ਹੁੰਦੀ ਅੈ ਜੁਲਮ ਕਰਨ ਲੲੀ ਨਹੀ

  • Mohammad A.
    18 hours

    REJECT CAA NRC NPR

  • Deepak G.
    19 hours

    देह शिवा वर मोहे एहे शुभकर्मन ते कभहू न टरू

  • Deepak G.
    19 hours

    सुरा सो पहचानिए जो लड़े दीन के हेत

  • Atul J.
    19 hours

    Respect 🙏🏼

  • Gurdeep S.
    20 hours

    🙏🙏

  • Chetan H.
    21 hours

    I think its important to learn from 1984 and see how the two communities have learnt to live peacefully..we need to reject the hate and work towards a society which values meritocracy and gives opportunities to grow to all. Radicals from all sides should be rejected

  • Gyan S.
    a day

    Nice job sir... But Brut is diverting from main issue.. i.e sarcastic thoughts and deeds of our so called peace loving community...

  • Sarfaraz K.
    a day

    God bless you, Sir.

  • Neets G.
    a day

    Shame on people who are in full POWER crushing their own country and countrymen.

  • Jamil A.
    a day

    आप जैसे लोग हैं तभी तो इंसानियत ज़िंदा है।