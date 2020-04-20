Silver Linings In The Covid Pandemic

UK Doctor Contracts Coronavirus
Coronavirus in India VS US
Kerala Health Minister Exclusive Interview
Japan's Second Wave Of Covid
Informal Sector Workers Pine For Dignity
Essential Workers Share Their Lockdown Stories
Akash C.04/21/2020 03:25
❤❤❤
Iyappan04/21/2020 02:25
hi
Meshra R.04/21/2020 01:41
With new 15K case, seems this budget is good unlike admins friends from USA, German, France, UK, Italy and Spain.
Drsunitanoop K.04/20/2020 19:11
Ashamed...highest cases of violence against doctors in India ... doctors r assaulted here in India ... health workers r treated like ... inhumane behaviour .. Ashamed ...
Ajit P.04/20/2020 18:59
BRUT must be curbed down. Fake news media.
Jel V.04/20/2020 14:20
Indian health care is very poor
Vamsikrishna C.04/20/2020 14:19
https://www.facebook.com/100036297242735/posts/231924464694127/?sfnsn=wiwspmo&extid=gqape0gEdqLQMDxW&d=n&vh=i
Akdess D.04/20/2020 13:52
God naraz
Venkateswaran R.04/20/2020 12:35
The poor & homeless are being taken care of to a very large extent by the govt agencies & charitable persons/groups. Is the same thing happening in usa and other western countries, where there is a huge population of homeless & poor?
Ambar I.04/20/2020 12:23
Nature at its best💖
Himanshu K.04/20/2020 11:21
Brut is biased. Not good for India and for Indians to follow.
Syed J.04/20/2020 11:18
Dekho chitiyon Ganga clean hogi
Asim K.04/20/2020 11:18
But no change in blaming nd killing of Muslims....bcz it's Modi Fascism dude...and India is the biggest dictatorial democracy....
Ken N.04/20/2020 09:54
On one side we must thank God for giving us covid 19.All earth pollutions has disappeared and at least we can see the true face of the earth now.Hoping all people can keep it as it is.God knows what he is doing.
Shaikh M.04/20/2020 09:14
Sometimes all it takes is an out of the blue "wake-up call" for us last minute sleepy heads ... 😅 e
हर्ष श.04/20/2020 06:23
But, it's worth wondering as to why the public healthcare system is so poor in India? Why it took a virus and a global pandemic for PM Modi to declare a 15000 crore package for the sector? Why more emphasis is given on defence deals (we just had a 3 billion dollar deal with USA in which we are the ones who are doing the buying)....despite the fact, that most of our arsenal especially the 120 odd nuclear bombs will never be used against any country? Even if they act as deterrent, cant we just keep a minimum number of nuclear warheads, say 10-20? 🤔
Fazil A.04/20/2020 06:12
What was in this video brut posted....nature and 15000 crore package......if ur out of video content then take a break it's ok....but dont mix up shit and give a chance to ppl to laugh at u...
Taqui H.04/20/2020 06:09
Whatsapp might have taken decision to curb fake news but still its in full swing due to which people are getting violent and attacking doctors & medical workers when they go to test them for covid 19. Three persons were killed in Maharashtra due to fake news. Read somewhere earlier spread of fake news can be traced, if that is the case why isn't central & state govt using it to catch culprits and punish them
Niranjan N.04/20/2020 06:03
Yeh ICU Bed kya keh rahay hai Modi G??
Jas C.04/20/2020 05:57
Not only Coronavirus victims but govt have to look to the poor immigrants who is stuck at no where. They and their families are suffering more than Coronavirus have caused,