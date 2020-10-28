back

Sisodia's Surprise Visit To The District Labour Office

"I'm out on the field now, I'll chase them into hell." Manish Sisodia went all guns blazing at the touts and complacent staff at Delhi's Labour Office.

28/10/2020 9:56 AM
  • 1.3M
  • 1.3K

1088 comments

  • Mukesh S.
    6 hours

    He seems to be good 😊

  • Salman H.
    14 hours

    This is the real face of India.....

  • Megan K.
    20 hours

    This video restores faith in humanity

  • Sunil G.
    2 days

    This is not fair

  • Sunil G.
    2 days

    We are very worried about our children

  • Sunil G.
    2 days

    Yaar why close the GB pant engineering college by delhi gorment?

  • Sashank V.
    2 days

    Great leadership, love the agility

  • Raghav K.
    2 days

    Rip ds

  • Nitin G.
    2 days

    Diwar ka plaster karwa do pehle

  • Akshay K.
    2 days

    Expecting this type of work from other political parties in India is just beyond imagination.Delhites are lucky to have such an alternative / party to vote for.

  • Ramalingam R.
    2 days

    Excellent work by Deputy CM

  • Himanshu R.
    2 days

    This government officials don't work for people but won't people to work for them

  • Happyson M.
    2 days

    Good Officer 👍.thank you

  • Atsoba S.
    2 days

    Iam an outsider ...I mean not from the state of Delhi ...but what I have seen from this Government is incredible ..Keep aside your political preferences and see the QUALITY of the service & work they do ....I have a good connection with so many politicians and we discuss openly when in private ....The opposing parties also appreciates this AAP actually but it's just the politics that don't allow them to praise them in public 🙏

  • Shyka S.
    2 days

    Respect for u sir

  • Mohsin G.
    2 days

    Respect From HYDERABAD SINDH Pakistan....

  • Mahaj P.
    3 days

    Nautanki..

  • Aman T.
    3 days

    nayak film yaad aaa gyi

  • Mamta C.
    3 days

    Hope every leader leads the country being an exemplar..

  • Rohan S.
    3 days

    ye dekh bc

