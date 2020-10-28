back
Sisodia's Surprise Visit To The District Labour Office
"I'm out on the field now, I'll chase them into hell." Manish Sisodia went all guns blazing at the touts and complacent staff at Delhi's Labour Office.
28/10/2020 9:56 AM
- 1.3M
- 32.9K
- 1.3K
1088 comments
Mukesh S.6 hours
He seems to be good 😊
Salman H.14 hours
This is the real face of India.....
Megan K.20 hours
This video restores faith in humanity
Sunil G.2 days
This is not fair
Sunil G.2 days
We are very worried about our children
Sunil G.2 days
Yaar why close the GB pant engineering college by delhi gorment?
Sashank V.2 days
Great leadership, love the agility
Raghav K.2 days
Rip ds
Nitin G.2 days
Diwar ka plaster karwa do pehle
Akshay K.2 days
Expecting this type of work from other political parties in India is just beyond imagination.Delhites are lucky to have such an alternative / party to vote for.
Ramalingam R.2 days
Excellent work by Deputy CM
Himanshu R.2 days
This government officials don't work for people but won't people to work for them
Happyson M.2 days
Good Officer 👍.thank you
Atsoba S.2 days
Iam an outsider ...I mean not from the state of Delhi ...but what I have seen from this Government is incredible ..Keep aside your political preferences and see the QUALITY of the service & work they do ....I have a good connection with so many politicians and we discuss openly when in private ....The opposing parties also appreciates this AAP actually but it's just the politics that don't allow them to praise them in public 🙏
Shyka S.2 days
Respect for u sir
Mohsin G.2 days
Respect From HYDERABAD SINDH Pakistan....
Mahaj P.3 days
Nautanki..
Aman T.3 days
nayak film yaad aaa gyi
Mamta C.3 days
Hope every leader leads the country being an exemplar..
Rohan S.3 days
ye dekh bc