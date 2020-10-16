back
Sisodia Vs. Javadekar On Delhi Pollution
When Manish Sisodia called out the Union government's "inaction" on North India's stubble burning problem, Prakash Javadekar hit back hard. ⚡️
16/10/2020 5:27 AM
15 comments
Gangadhar S.5 days
They are best known for blame game aferall who bell the cat?very serious matter to ponder.
Malkeet S.5 days
अगर सच में किया होता तो कागज पे देखना की जरूरत ही ना होती। घटिया पॉलिटिक्स के कारण दिल्ली जहर में सांस ले रही है।
Ashok R.5 days
Yeh mudda hamesh deepawali se pehle he kyo uthta hai hum tou is deepawali bum pathake jarur phodenge
Tirupati A.5 days
The science has reached to peak topeak, but ashamed, science did not achived to overcome from paaraali pollution.
Raveendran P.6 days
One of the most useless minister after Muraleedharan who is accused of smmuggling through diplomatic channels and now in a sex scandal even accused by his own party leaders.
Deepak K.6 days
AAP is not very different from other parties. Blame game is not a new affair in politics.
Aniket J.6 days
These are our 'so called' ministers, cannot even think and speak properly. https://youtu.be/Wumj9ptG6ug
Vinod P.6 days
S 😳
Sadashivan N.6 days
To manage DELHI, One needs only 1 agency but it is sorry to know there are 2to 3 agency and no co ordination, only complaining each others and CITIZEN are in trouble.
Mukesh P.6 days
Ye Jo khuch neta hai vo hi asli polusatin hai inko sat Karo ek department banaye. Accident train SE fir jate hai rail patri pe kitne Karan SE log mar jate hai Hal hi me s s r palana me khada ho Kar Fadi laga Kar mar Gaya disa saliyan nangi hokar 14 be male SE kud gai bahut varsity hai koshis kare
Subrahmanya M.6 days
Central ministers are master of all (Entire) arts
Devashree R.6 days
NE is much more better than Delhi. You can't use your vehicle everyday in NE.
ScoopKoop6 days
Shame on you
Aaquib R.6 days
This is last year's data. https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/stubble-burning-caused-44-of-delhi-pollution-this-year-pollution-board-2132125
Brut India6 days
Delhi has been experiencing "very poor" air quality. Here are the details of how much of it is due to stubble burning: https://www.newindianexpress.com/cities/delhi/2020/oct/15/stubble-burning-accounted-for-6-of-delhis-pm25-pollution-on-october-15-safar-2210674.html