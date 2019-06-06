Sister Of Dead PUBG User Wants Game Banned

Her brother was mad about PUBG. She was by his side when he collapsed in the middle of one game and died soon after.
Soad M.4 days
please stop playing this game
Rich M.11/30/2019 02:32
Who ever laugh at this girl may also be laughed when u die.
Rich M.11/30/2019 02:30
ALL SHOOTING AND WAR GAME SHOULD BE BANNED!!!!!!!
Shehzad H.11/29/2019 12:27
Ali Butt
Muhammad T.11/26/2019 18:14
faraz
Muhammad T.11/26/2019 18:14
ya doctr sahi keh rha hy
Zaaresh Z.11/15/2019 09:39
show this to baji & rasim - PS4 or any such online games are nothing but hassle
Aqsa F.11/11/2019 20:25
show it to abdulhaseeb and ahaf
Zeeshan K.11/11/2019 04:39
Bhai baz ajawo is game Sai
Najam S.11/10/2019 13:19
Aisha Noor
Noor U.09/16/2019 23:02
BROOOO
Farheen U.09/15/2019 04:10
attention
Hadia H.09/11/2019 14:57
👀
Yashveer B.09/09/2019 00:00
AM NOT AN ADDICT.I LOVE TO PLAY IT COZ IT'S FUN
Mâhrukh H.09/07/2019 09:23
it’s a dangerous game 🙄
Daniel T.09/07/2019 00:32
Blaming pubg game, there might be some health issue behind if I’m not wrong, no offence ,it’s just my opinion,and so sad to hear about your brother,rest in peace
Rohaanjawed J.08/21/2019 09:27
Mustufa Bawani
Malay R.08/20/2019 14:51
Plese ban the Pub G game keeping in view of the change in behavior of cildren who will build future society
Iqra K.08/16/2019 10:47
even if it doesn't affect you in the same manner, I'm sure such indulgence is not healthy.
Ashok G.08/15/2019 16:38
We the parents must always be the part of our Children & should guide them to be away from such dreadful Games