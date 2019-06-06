back

Sister Of Dead PUBG User Wants Game Banned

Her brother was mad about PUBG. She was by his side when he collapsed in the middle of one game and died soon after.

06/06/2019 3:00 AM
  • 2.7m
  • 7.2k

And even more

  1. A Pregnant Woman’s Journey To A Hospital In Rural India

  2. Remembering The Worst Industrial Accident In The World

  3. One Litre Milk Was Served to 81 Students for Their Mid-day Meal

  4. India Makes The First Birth Control Drug For Men

  5. Oxygen Bar Opens In The Pollution Capital

  6. Politicians Splurge on Air Purifiers

3074 comments

  • Soad M.
    4 days

    please stop playing this game

  • Rich M.
    11/30/2019 02:32

    Who ever laugh at this girl may also be laughed when u die.

  • Rich M.
    11/30/2019 02:30

    ALL SHOOTING AND WAR GAME SHOULD BE BANNED!!!!!!!

  • Shehzad H.
    11/29/2019 12:27

    Ali Butt

  • Muhammad T.
    11/26/2019 18:14

    faraz

  • Muhammad T.
    11/26/2019 18:14

    ya doctr sahi keh rha hy

  • Zaaresh Z.
    11/15/2019 09:39

    show this to baji & rasim - PS4 or any such online games are nothing but hassle

  • Aqsa F.
    11/11/2019 20:25

    show it to abdulhaseeb and ahaf

  • Zeeshan K.
    11/11/2019 04:39

    Bhai baz ajawo is game Sai

  • Najam S.
    11/10/2019 13:19

    Aisha Noor

  • Noor U.
    09/16/2019 23:02

    BROOOO

  • Farheen U.
    09/15/2019 04:10

    attention

  • Hadia H.
    09/11/2019 14:57

    👀

  • Yashveer B.
    09/09/2019 00:00

    AM NOT AN ADDICT.I LOVE TO PLAY IT COZ IT'S FUN

  • Mâhrukh H.
    09/07/2019 09:23

    it’s a dangerous game 🙄

  • Daniel T.
    09/07/2019 00:32

    Blaming pubg game, there might be some health issue behind if I’m not wrong, no offence ,it’s just my opinion,and so sad to hear about your brother,rest in peace

  • Rohaanjawed J.
    08/21/2019 09:27

    Mustufa Bawani

  • Malay R.
    08/20/2019 14:51

    Plese ban the Pub G game keeping in view of the change in behavior of cildren who will build future society

  • Iqra K.
    08/16/2019 10:47

    even if it doesn't affect you in the same manner, I'm sure such indulgence is not healthy.

  • Ashok G.
    08/15/2019 16:38

    We the parents must always be the part of our Children & should guide them to be away from such dreadful Games