Sitharaman Shield For PM CARES In Parliament
“Transparency should start from home.” This was Nirmala Sitharaman’s strongly worded defence when opposition members criticised the PM CARES fund.
09/23/2020 9:53 AM
- 4.0m
- 38.3k
- 5.0k
4320 comments
Clifford E.an hour
Blaming previous governments even after 7 years is sign of incompetency
Mithun B.2 hours
Transparency should start from home. So why dont Ms. Nirmala accept PM cares fund under RTI and showcase where it is utilized in a simple government dash board like Covid? She is making herself sooo funny 🤣
Dharmarajan S.2 hours
Why Italians henchmen didn't retort, protest even mildly, when she is openly denigrating Dynasty threadbare?
Mufeed V.2 hours
PM cares fund is like this because PM National Relief fund is like that.... but PM is narendra modi for both, lol :D
Harrison D.2 hours
Q: How much is the cost of Apple? A: Mango 60 rupees per kilogram .
Ameer A.3 hours
She is still stuck in stoneages
Kailas S.3 hours
Congress most corrupted government India ever seen. Why didnt congress government retaliate after 26/11? Even airforce wanted to retaliate! 154 innocent lives lost. Antonio Manio has signed a deals with china and also china invaded 565kms of indian territory at the same time and shamelessly congress government didnt retaliate Congress government wanted to give up SIACHEN GLACIERS to pakistan but strong opposition from Army and BJP led to ceasing the decision. Lot lot lot more like this..
Iranna P.3 hours
Ninna thullaga registration aigaide modi thunni
Swadeesha S.3 hours
Wow
Kunal S.3 hours
When u can't answer a question ....replay is by another question.....
Deepa C.4 hours
Tumne nahi kiya tu main kiyun karun...pehle tum transparent nahi the toh main kiyun transparent rahun
Suwarna T.4 hours
Haha.. what kind of answer is this. She had no idea what she was talking. The question is simple what did the government do about the pm care fund.Public have rights to know about the utilization of fund. What she did is just comparing with the Congress deeds.
Shubham M.4 hours
Bhai dhyaan se sun bs lena fir discussion karte he ..
Waheed U.4 hours
Chudel lag rahi hai, if you change your name Lakshmi Narayana, you will become a cabinet minister. Only name matters.
Krish K.4 hours
Podi parpana sangi DVD
Sûdàñ R.4 hours
Very well diversion of the topic by our finance minister... 😂
Syed M.5 hours
So the answer to every question is to go back to 1948 and blame Congress. We all know Congress is corrupt and unfit, you bloody give clarifications on your scams.
Sagar M.5 hours
Nirmala Ji is 10000% right
Eram F.5 hours
Useless women
Shakuntala D.5 hours
She should dissapeare