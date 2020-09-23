back

Sitharaman Shield For PM CARES In Parliament

“Transparency should start from home.” This was Nirmala Sitharaman’s strongly worded defence when opposition members criticised the PM CARES fund.

09/23/2020 9:53 AM
  • 4.0m
  • 5.0k

Portraits

  1. 5:38

    When SP Balasubrahmanyam Comforted His Fan

  2. 3:00

    Bhopal DG Caught Assaulting Wife On Camera

  3. 11:57

    Pakistan Vs. India At UNGA

  4. 3:17

    When Jaswant Singh Pulled Up Politicians

  5. 3:03

    Where There Are Women, There Is A Way

  6. 3:25

    A Bank For Waste Just For Kids

4320 comments

  • Clifford E.
    an hour

    Blaming previous governments even after 7 years is sign of incompetency

  • Mithun B.
    2 hours

    Transparency should start from home. So why dont Ms. Nirmala accept PM cares fund under RTI and showcase where it is utilized in a simple government dash board like Covid? She is making herself sooo funny 🤣

  • Dharmarajan S.
    2 hours

    Why Italians henchmen didn't retort, protest even mildly, when she is openly denigrating Dynasty threadbare?

  • Mufeed V.
    2 hours

    PM cares fund is like this because PM National Relief fund is like that.... but PM is narendra modi for both, lol :D

  • Harrison D.
    2 hours

    Q: How much is the cost of Apple? A: Mango 60 rupees per kilogram .

  • Ameer A.
    3 hours

    She is still stuck in stoneages

  • Kailas S.
    3 hours

    Congress most corrupted government India ever seen. Why didnt congress government retaliate after 26/11? Even airforce wanted to retaliate! 154 innocent lives lost. Antonio Manio has signed a deals with china and also china invaded 565kms of indian territory at the same time and shamelessly congress government didnt retaliate Congress government wanted to give up SIACHEN GLACIERS to pakistan but strong opposition from Army and BJP led to ceasing the decision. Lot lot lot more like this..

  • Iranna P.
    3 hours

    Ninna thullaga registration aigaide modi thunni

  • Swadeesha S.
    3 hours

    Wow

  • Kunal S.
    3 hours

    When u can't answer a question ....replay is by another question.....

  • Deepa C.
    4 hours

    Tumne nahi kiya tu main kiyun karun...pehle tum transparent nahi the toh main kiyun transparent rahun

  • Suwarna T.
    4 hours

    Haha.. what kind of answer is this. She had no idea what she was talking. The question is simple what did the government do about the pm care fund.Public have rights to know about the utilization of fund. What she did is just comparing with the Congress deeds.

  • Shubham M.
    4 hours

    Bhai dhyaan se sun bs lena fir discussion karte he ..

  • Waheed U.
    4 hours

    Chudel lag rahi hai, if you change your name Lakshmi Narayana, you will become a cabinet minister. Only name matters.

  • Krish K.
    4 hours

    Podi parpana sangi DVD

  • Sûdàñ R.
    4 hours

    Very well diversion of the topic by our finance minister... 😂

  • Syed M.
    5 hours

    So the answer to every question is to go back to 1948 and blame Congress. We all know Congress is corrupt and unfit, you bloody give clarifications on your scams.

  • Sagar M.
    5 hours

    Nirmala Ji is 10000% right

  • Eram F.
    5 hours

    Useless women

  • Shakuntala D.
    5 hours

    She should dissapeare

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.