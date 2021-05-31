back
Slain Pulwama Soldier's Wife Joins Army
“I can feel that he’s just holding me and saying, ‘You just did it.’” She lost her husband to the Pulwama terror attack. Two years later, she joined the army herself.
31/05/2021 1:57 PM
229 comments
