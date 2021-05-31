back

Slain Pulwama Soldier's Wife Joins Army

“I can feel that he’s just holding me and saying, ‘You just did it.’” She lost her husband to the Pulwama terror attack. Two years later, she joined the army herself.

31/05/2021 1:57 PM
  • 290.6K
  • 269

229 comments

  • Fazaa A.
    4 hours

    Plz help us Share it plz

  • Mominur N.
    6 hours

    Very sad?

  • Dinesh P.
    12 hours

    Jai hind 👍🏻🇮🇳

  • Shampa B.
    13 hours

    Amazing! What an inspiration! Respect! 🙏

  • Malti D.
    13 hours

    Really proud of u jai hind

  • Sam-axl R.
    16 hours

    Long live Jawans Long live India 🇮🇳

  • Jijin P.
    a day

    Big Respect... proud of India..

  • Deep B.
    a day

    You are a brave soul. No word are enough to appreciate your courage. Hats off to your love and commitment.

  • Mahesh B.
    a day

    Salute to you

  • Akansha J.
    a day

    So proud of you 👍

  • Archana M.
    a day

    Brave lady.More power to u.

  • Khaleelul H.
    a day

    We Salute you Sister....

  • Sreeparna M.
    a day

    Salute, lady!!

  • Poonam N.
    a day

    Salute

  • Mala B.
    a day

    Congrats brave lady

  • Mohammed H.
    a day

    Great and Proud of you

  • Selie V.
    a day

    So proud of her. It's bravery and determination, it's the legacy of her husband and the love of her country. Salutes!

  • Prateek B.
    a day

    Salute to the Braveheart

  • Somashekar D.
    2 days

    Brave lady with a brave heart, proud of you sister.god bless you and your family......

  • Rohit K.
    2 days

    Salute to u mam Is she got any reservation for the selection Or Purely merit basis

