Smriti Irani Heckled In Lok Sabha

"Shame, shame, shame, shame!" Smriti Irani was trying to introduce a bill in Parliament, but it didn't go as planned...

22/12/2021 2:57 PM
  • 350.4K
  • 603

585 comments

  • Dikshit J.
    a day

    Mam your great jai hind ❣️🙏

  • Adv A.
    5 days

    Nataak kartii h madam kum kum 😂

  • TA L.
    29/12/2021 08:06

    Better to make 18 years legal for boys and it also makes equality

  • Ganga A.
    28/12/2021 19:00

    Brut India is there to fuel hatred only

  • Nadz H.
    28/12/2021 18:58

    Forget about the Video, i could see more bigger jokers commenting on this post with filthy ideas 🤣

  • Matt D.
    28/12/2021 18:42

    Solve UP cases first

  • Matt D.
    28/12/2021 18:41

    It's not serial..just shut up

  • Doris M.
    28/12/2021 17:52

    Smitri Irani 🙏🏼 I admire your courage 💐

  • Priyaa S.
    28/12/2021 17:28

    See our leaders they are not listening each other.

  • Jibran S.
    28/12/2021 15:45

    And should be thrown out

  • Jibran S.
    28/12/2021 15:45

    This women should be boycotted

  • Munawar S.
    28/12/2021 05:11

    Age should be also raised to 21

  • Ramma P.
    27/12/2021 16:40

    Wow that's great....May God bless u

  • Harshad S.
    27/12/2021 16:04

    Guess who have problem with child marriage ? 😂

  • D D.
    27/12/2021 16:01

    👍👍👍👍👍👍👌👌👌

  • Mushtaque A.
    27/12/2021 14:45

    Rape every minute in RSS ruled state but never spoke

  • Divya V.
    27/12/2021 14:25

    Shame on opposition MP's behaviour. Disgusting.

  • Erin S.
    27/12/2021 13:35

    Paresh Solanki

  • Vinodkumar R.
    27/12/2021 11:34

    Jai ho 🙏

  • Osho M.
    27/12/2021 08:59

    Ane wale time me indian mard ghar me khana banyaga aur aurat bhar 50 k santh ghume ge

