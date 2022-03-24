back

Smriti Irani's dramatic life, career and politics

The original giant slayer of Indian politics, she turned 46 this week. Who is she?

24/03/2022 10:17 AMupdated: 24/03/2022 10:19 AM
  • 1M
  • 438

Politics

403 comments

  • Lilian B.
    16 hours

    This lady SMRITI Irani..someone without morals..stole her own best friends husband..lied to whole country about her qualifications..Now she is there where she is thanks to MODIJI although there r more competent woman in BJP..Well ask her what all she must have done to climb up the political ladder ..your guess is as good as mine .

  • Naina P.
    16 hours

    Ye drama queen h. Right.... Rahul gandi.. Idhar aaloo daalo udhar se sona nikalega.. Vo kon h fhir🤔 drama compny ka owner🤣. Dono taraf log aise hi h.. Sirf ek taraf ungli uthanese kaam nhi hoga.. Dono taraf utani chahiye tabi kuch badlav ayega. Bjp haters bjp ki drama logoke pakdenge. Aur congress haters congress logoko. Bas iske alwa or kuch nhi. Isse acha dono taraf ek sath bolo. Dono nhi chahiye tab jakar kuch badlav ayegaa🙏🏻

  • Zeenat P.
    16 hours

    Drama Queen 🤣🤣

  • Rupa U.
    17 hours

    Cant trust this female, always spewing hate and hatred towards others (2)

  • Ravi M.
    18 hours

    Jai sou. smriti iraniji Mera aap ko shira shastang namaskar jai shree ram

  • नितिन प.
    18 hours

    She's not speaking against fuel price hike

  • Syed Z.
    19 hours

    Fake degree

  • Rone P.
    19 hours

    Bitch ...

  • Alka D.
    20 hours

    The worst women

  • Maruthish C.
    21 hours

    Serial actress smriti irani should do her profession in serials,unfit minister 👞👞👞👎👎👎

  • Gaurav K.
    a day

    One is the biggest hypocrite.

  • Mohammed A.
    a day

    Miss Cylinderella...

  • Anoop P.
    a day

    Brut is now politically driven. Shame on Brut!

  • Anoop P.
    a day

    Doubt she will get her first job back.

  • Agnik M.
    a day

    No doubt a giant killer.

  • Saher R.
    a day

    Haramkhore kuttiya bjp ki dalli bhains

  • Ganesh B.
    a day

    Ignored

  • Kanupriya D.
    a day

    Is Brut paid to put Smriti Irani in high pedestal ?

  • Kanupriya D.
    a day

    She is a drama queen. Won coz od EVM. She does care about gas cylinder rate risen from 350 to 950 in a span of 7-8yrs. Now no protest on street for such a steep hike in petrol diesel and gas cylinder as her party is in power so all this is ok...... During vividh wave 1 & 2 she was not at all visible not even for people dying in her constituency due to hunger ..... It was Rahul Gandhi who sent truckload of grains and food for Amethi people who she didn't even care visiting forget helping.....

  • Anand S.
    a day

    the very introduction of her in such a manner shows you have always a vested interests and you are anti RSS.. what's wrong about RSS in this present time will u present before public domain.. YE PUBLIC HAI SAB JAANTI HAI . don't act over smart... 👍

