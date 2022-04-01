back

Smriti Irani’s quick retort to fellow MP

Why did Smriti Irani ask an NCP MP to retract her position on a question pertaining to child marriage?

01/04/2022 4:27 PM
  • 287.7K
  • 160

157 comments

  • Shirin M.
    2 hours

    Smriti Irani is showing us paper facts…a large section of society is still under violence…young girls r still being raped…many do not report it due to society pressure…education is still deprived for girls ….

  • Vibert N.
    3 hours

    Nautanki Irani can u tell us how much protection your govt gave ti Unnao victim ?

  • Sithanthi A.
    6 hours

    Ambulance ready but isn't prevention better than cure? Education and skill development is better or more crisis centre for women better? What a dumb Government!

  • Brut India
    13 hours

    She may come from soap operas. But her real life isn’t any less dramatic: https://fb.watch/c6BxcAX29F/

  • Hamza W.
    19 hours

    ap occupied ho

  • Ateendra G.
    21 hours

    Wish facebook had a thumbs down also

  • Ateendra G.
    21 hours

    Politically very correct answers with no connect to ground reality

  • Yutika N.
    21 hours

    The reason of child marriages at a young age as stated by NCP minister is a practical one. This is one of the many reasons of child marriages in rural backward areas. Skill development programs in education system and employment opportunities given to young girls may definitely change the thinking process of young girls and society as a whole.

  • Alice P.
    21 hours

    Kya pucha n yeh madam smriti kya answer de rahi hai..🤦‍♀️

  • Adv A.
    a day

    10 th paas hrd saas bahu minister 😂😂😂

  • Nidhi R.
    a day

    Xw

  • Allan P.
    a day

    Credit vinod Chand Badhai Do. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices per liter stood at Rs 118.41 (increased by 84 paise) and Rs 102.64 (increased by 85 paise) respectively. Vinod chand 🤣🤣

  • Rajni R.
    a day

    No match to Smriti Ji's intellect! She handles each and every topic very well.

  • Usman S.
    a day

    Feku no3

  • Shamshudeen S.
    2 days

    What the hell did Smriti Irani answer?? It’s absolutely irrelevant to the question raised. Shame on you..

  • Umang P.
    2 days

    Did you know India mrs irani

  • Sumaiya M.
    2 days

    Believe it or not but it's a harsh reality...

  • Chanderveer S.
    2 days

    Fake educated people? How speak?

  • Jeena B.
    2 days

    Smriti Irani Is damn good very knowledgeable minister in centre 🎊🎉

  • Parminder M.
    2 days

    Saram karo madam ji

