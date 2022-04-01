Smriti Irani’s quick retort to fellow MP

This is Wagner, Putin's brutal shadow army
Smriti Irani is showing us paper facts…a large section of society is still under violence…young girls r still being raped…many do not report it due to society pressure…education is still deprived for girls ….
Nautanki Irani can u tell us how much protection your govt gave ti Unnao victim ?
Ambulance ready but isn't prevention better than cure? Education and skill development is better or more crisis centre for women better? What a dumb Government!
She may come from soap operas. But her real life isn’t any less dramatic:
ap occupied ho
Wish facebook had a thumbs down also
Politically very correct answers with no connect to ground reality
The reason of child marriages at a young age as stated by NCP minister is a practical one. This is one of the many reasons of child marriages in rural backward areas. Skill development programs in education system and employment opportunities given to young girls may definitely change the thinking process of young girls and society as a whole.
Kya pucha n yeh madam smriti kya answer de rahi hai..🤦♀️
10 th paas hrd saas bahu minister 😂😂😂
No match to Smriti Ji's intellect! She handles each and every topic very well.
Feku no3
What the hell did Smriti Irani answer?? It’s absolutely irrelevant to the question raised. Shame on you..
Did you know India mrs irani
Believe it or not but it's a harsh reality...
Fake educated people? How speak?
Smriti Irani Is damn good very knowledgeable minister in centre 🎊🎉
Saram karo madam ji
