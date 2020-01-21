back
Smriti Irani Vs. Arvind Kejriwal On Justice For Nirbhaya
When Smriti Irani accused the Aam Aadmi Party of delaying the execution of Nirbhaya convicts, Arvind Kejriwal said this in reply.
01/21/2020 2:59 PMupdated: 01/21/2020 3:22 PM
639 comments
Mohd A.5 hours
Tujh par dhidkar hy Jo party mai tum ho Usmai rapist ke sath ho tum
Anderson T.7 hours
BJP ka Kam Nahin Hai go back
Shiv S.8 hours
ये बेशर्मी देखो इनकी बस निर्भया ही दिखा जिसपे राजनीति चल सकती है बाकी 2012 से पहले और उसके बाद जो रेप हुए वो सब इनके लिए आदरणीय है उनको सजा मिले ना मिले बस जहां राजनीति चमकानी हो पहुंच गई भाषण देने, सबको पता है वो 4 सुरु से ही जेल में है और फांसी तय है लेकिन बाकी रेपिस्ट इनके सगे वाले लगते हैं, सालो साल से फाइल निचली अदालतों में ही सर रही इनको कुछ दिखता कहा।
Ranjit R.8 hours
The person the most dangerous is the liar lapata jhooti irani always spreads lies n tells lies with extreme confidence fooling the people she is used by the party like a puppet she dances whenever the party tells her to dance in Tv serials she used to dance but politic is not a drama
Aalamkhan A.8 hours
Randi h
Jameel N.10 hours
She is Shameless
Abdur R.12 hours
Govt to apka hai tu ap anap_sanap q bakte hu... Public ko ullu samaz rakha hai kay..
Prahlad K.14 hours
Churiya kaha h Modi ji pahna dijiye
Yogesh Y.15 hours
भाजपा सरकार हारेगी उत्तर प्रदेश में दरिंदगी हुआ क्यों नहीं फांसी की सजा सुना दिए योगी जी मोदी जी उत्तर प्रदेश में तो सरकार है
Yogesh Y.15 hours
भाजपा हारेगी
Imtiyaz A.17 hours
Bjp murdabad
Mast R.17 hours
Chup jhooti yeah serial nahi hai tera ek episode ke liye kuch to sharam kar
Misaryar K.20 hours
Only kejrewal
Khirsindhu N.20 hours
Nirbhaya case me phansi hona sunishchit hai.... hogi he..... lekin kuldip senger aur chinmayanand ke baare me bhi kuchh boliye madam ji
Akshay M.a day
Kejriwal jindabad
Neta J.a day
बीजेपी अपना बोरिया बिस्तर समेट ले
Shahnawaz K.a day
Acting Dekho madam ji.
Ashif A.a day
Smriti ji Unnao ke repist vidhayak par kuch bol dijiye..
Ibn A.a day
F A.a day
Dhit kar he BJP or is frzi marshit wali pr chudiya ku nhi bejti ab😃