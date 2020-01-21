back

Smriti Irani Vs. Arvind Kejriwal On Justice For Nirbhaya

When Smriti Irani accused the Aam Aadmi Party of delaying the execution of Nirbhaya convicts, Arvind Kejriwal said this in reply.

01/21/2020 2:59 PMupdated: 01/21/2020 3:22 PM
  • 268.8k
  • 654

Politics

  1. I Will Protest Until My Last Breath: Pooja Bhatt

  2. India Needs Better Opposition: Abhijit Banerjee

  3. Less Known Facts About India’s Constitution

  4. Are Brazil's President and PM Modi BFFs?

  5. Ram Guha Vs. YouTube’s Desh Bhakt

  6. What’s The Rajinikanth-Periyar Controversy About?

639 comments

  • Mohd A.
    5 hours

    Tujh par dhidkar hy Jo party mai tum ho Usmai rapist ke sath ho tum

  • Anderson T.
    7 hours

    BJP ka Kam Nahin Hai go back

  • Shiv S.
    8 hours

    ये बेशर्मी देखो इनकी बस निर्भया ही दिखा जिसपे राजनीति चल सकती है बाकी 2012 से पहले और उसके बाद जो रेप हुए वो सब इनके लिए आदरणीय है उनको सजा मिले ना मिले बस जहां राजनीति चमकानी हो पहुंच गई भाषण देने, सबको पता है वो 4 सुरु से ही जेल में है और फांसी तय है लेकिन बाकी रेपिस्ट इनके सगे वाले लगते हैं, सालो साल से फाइल निचली अदालतों में ही सर रही इनको कुछ दिखता कहा।

  • Ranjit R.
    8 hours

    The person the most dangerous is the liar lapata jhooti irani always spreads lies n tells lies with extreme confidence fooling the people she is used by the party like a puppet she dances whenever the party tells her to dance in Tv serials she used to dance but politic is not a drama

  • Aalamkhan A.
    8 hours

    Randi h

  • Jameel N.
    10 hours

    She is Shameless

  • Abdur R.
    12 hours

    Govt to apka hai tu ap anap_sanap q bakte hu... Public ko ullu samaz rakha hai kay..

  • Prahlad K.
    14 hours

    Churiya kaha h Modi ji pahna dijiye

  • Yogesh Y.
    15 hours

    भाजपा सरकार हारेगी उत्तर प्रदेश में दरिंदगी हुआ क्यों नहीं फांसी की सजा सुना दिए योगी जी मोदी जी उत्तर प्रदेश में तो सरकार है

  • Yogesh Y.
    15 hours

    भाजपा हारेगी

  • Imtiyaz A.
    17 hours

    Bjp murdabad

  • Mast R.
    17 hours

    Chup jhooti yeah serial nahi hai tera ek episode ke liye kuch to sharam kar

  • Misaryar K.
    20 hours

    Only kejrewal

  • Khirsindhu N.
    20 hours

    Nirbhaya case me phansi hona sunishchit hai.... hogi he..... lekin kuldip senger aur chinmayanand ke baare me bhi kuchh boliye madam ji

  • Akshay M.
    a day

    Kejriwal jindabad

  • Neta J.
    a day

    बीजेपी अपना बोरिया बिस्तर समेट ले

  • Shahnawaz K.
    a day

    Acting Dekho madam ji.

  • Ashif A.
    a day

    Smriti ji Unnao ke repist vidhayak par kuch bol dijiye..

  • Ibn A.
    a day

    https://www.facebook.com/groups/1832157863618527/permalink/1903616259806020/

  • F A.
    a day

    Dhit kar he BJP or is frzi marshit wali pr chudiya ku nhi bejti ab😃