Smriti Irani VS Rahul Gandhi On Budget
The House was in session. The budget was to be discussed. Rahul Gandhi insisted on digressing. And Smriti Irani had had enough.
12/02/2021 6:34 PMupdated: 12/02/2021 6:36 PM
422 comments
John C.8 hours
Hollow empty budget ..Irani,gone mad .
Justindhas11 hours
Glory full message
Justindhas11 hours
Amen
Mc G.17 hours
Smriti Madamji, it's been a long time we didn't see you. But, is it a coincidence that we get to heard you during these days when the petroleum prices are aggressively skyrocketing???
Bi N.17 hours
https://loksabhatv.nic.in/sites/default/files/videos/speeches/Mahua%20Moitra%208%20feb.mp4
Bi N.17 hours
Smruti Iranikku kittia pani dende kando.. https://loksabhatv.nic.in/sites/default/files/videos/speeches/Mahua%20Moitra%208%20feb.mp4
Mihir K.20 hours
Bloody bastard politicians
Nittu V.20 hours
Shruti Rani chup
Coorg P.a day
Budget ‘atmanirbhar’ Nahi humare agle do peedi ko ‘karz mein dhoobna’ Hai . Stop the atmanirbhar BS while spending money recklessly by taking on more debt . We can make fools out of common people in the name of a party but can’t fool in the name of a country
Dr-Sandeep R.a day
Illiterate useless minister
Nasima L.a day
Tulsi se minister,kuch zyada nehi,kaha RG aur kaha faltu irani with zero knowledge...
Abhishek K.a day
😂😂😂
Chetan T.a day
Budget made for people You dont care for people Then wy people care about budget
Venkatesh K.a day
Chutiya smruti irani bakwas mat Karo sach batado
Sheldon S.2 days
Irani c d petrol prices n no jobs in pandemic go work in tv programs its better plc for u
Rizwan H.2 days
Petrol chori hosakiti hai Zara sambalke annda bakth🤣🤣🤣
Ashim C.2 days
Pura pagal Pappu
Rameez S.2 days
good to see Smriti Irani taking a stand against increase in fuel prices.
Noor S.2 days
Super Irani. LPG gas cylinder 800.
Girish N.2 days
* Crony Capitalism & Congress Politicians * Q: Who licensed Adani for palm oil? A: Rajiv Gandhi- Congress Year: 1989. Q: Who provided Adani with India's largest port / sea trade? A: Narasimha Rao- Congress Year: 1993 Q: Who gave the Reliance Retail License to Ambani? A: Manmohan Singh- Congress Year: 2005 Q: Who gave the 4G license to Ambani? A: Manmohan Singh- Congress Year: 2013 Q: Who also donated 11 to 11 highway contracts to Ambani? A: T.R. Balu - DMK / Congress Year: 2009 to 2013 Q: Who gave Kerala Vizhinjam port to Adani? A: Manmohan Singh 2013-2014.Communist Government of the State. Q: Who provided the 6100 MW power plant to Adani? A: Amarinder Singh - Punjab CM - Congress Year - November 2020. But the DMK communists in Tamil Nadu and the Congress al-Qaeda parties are spreading false information that Modi is helping Adani Ambani. 🙏