So When Will Fuel Prices Go Down?
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it was a "dharam sankat" when a student asked her about high petrol and diesel prices.
26/02/2021 4:27 PM
- 1.3M
- 12.1K
- 2.5K
2287 comments
Ganesh S.an hour
She's not aware of what's she's talking is not all making any sence, this is what happens when we vote for illiterate ministers
Binil S.an hour
If you can't manage a finance of a country then why are in that post giving excuses. Bjp Unfit to rule India.
Prabakar S.2 hours
By seeing all comments here, I could see It is not just southern indians but also other part of the nation dislikes the BJP government but still they win with the great majority. 🤔
Syed R.2 hours
Today cooking oil rtae 148/-such a useless government
Shambhavi W.3 hours
How many states are now BJP run governments? Why not begin a dialogue there? If beginning a dialogue is atleast the start of some change....
Karko M.3 hours
Am i the only one who dosen't comprehend the explanations that last 4 minutes?
Manzoor A.3 hours
Unfit to have such a responsible portfolio.
Tathagat M.3 hours
Omg , she is sitting infront of IIM A and she asks for a punch. Lol. The first punch is the the chair she is sitting on is just because of her enslavement to a regime. 1st years there have better understanding than her. It would be better had she taken a couple of classes there instead of treading punches in the air exhibiting her incompetence. 🤣🤣. Weird that she dint say that "Mai petrol use nai karti". Better she can admit that "Mai advice use nai karti kyunki khudka dimag toh hai hi nai use karne layak". 🤣unch
Śubhřo Ķ.3 hours
Bjp k sarkar agar akbar gayi. To uuse sri ram vi aur nahi kabhi laut kor la sakenge .aisa aisa kaam kar rahihe..
Bichu S.4 hours
Lol !! Central government is earning more. She told like 40% will give to state ... Only basic excise duty is distributing to state governments. That is only 1.4 rupees !! 30+ rupees will keep it in central government pocket !! . dont cheat people by maskqurading the trouth
Varda A.4 hours
Kaha kaha se aaa jaathe hey yeh log , kisko b minister bana diye aur public iss mai sankat mai hai🙃🤬
Rajesh B.4 hours
Not an answer what we expected.
Rameshhr R.4 hours
It is as simple as that they will reduce the price when all people left from country. Sad to say.
Wilson T.4 hours
Boss bring some proper financial advisor who can speak finance. Act of God will not work here. Nirmalakka herself is totally confused.
Vijeth R.4 hours
Yes let’s see, you can reduce fuel price during last 6months of election... anyways people’s memories are short.. they ll forget and vote for you people again 😐
Subeesh K.4 hours
Bloody lier..shut up..
Ashish P.4 hours
Aakhir khna kya chahte ho Price kam karoge ya nahi? Ab hindu mausalman ki tarah Centre and states ki ladai hogi. Phle tum karo, fir hum kare, Are karte kyu nahi pareshaan ho gae hum Karo na😂😂
வண்ணன் ச.4 hours
Anilson J.4 hours
The boy has better understanding of economics than the Pseudo Finance minister or rather finance ministry spokes person.
Raj K.5 hours
