Social Distancing, What?

People Donald Trump doesn’t know
Donald Trump on the African American community
Have U.S. presidents prepared the country for a pandemic?
What is the Insurrection Act?
8 Can't Wait, explained
How U.S. presidents responded to civil unrest against police brutality
😂😂
This is Uttar Pradesh, brother, there is no law and order here!😀
Please invite Corona and team to bless you with all the way, foolish people partying in Noida,
Guddu Pandit ,more like gandu pandit
🙄
🖕🖕
Liar, illiterate neta.
Very nice work done by So called Guddu Bhaiya ...my foot ...illiterate netas
At least they have Tilak on there foreheads else Arnab Goswami would have blamed Muslims for this too...
It is a big and large amount of poverty like they need to feed themselves
😊
Who is the idiot
https://ref.instantdollars.co/Randive
Shall we blame this on the opposition also 🤷♂️
Jahil ko jitoge yehi dekhne milega aage bhi please cast your vote for bright future of coming generations
Today I heard Dr Deepak Namjoshi Cmd Criticare hospital Mumbai, he requested the news channels to spread positive and motivating message about Covid 19.
One of the key issue is medical staff is not coming to thier duties because there families, they are worried about them after watching the news about medical staff getting infected because of covid,
So it's very important to spread good message but once u open the tv news or any news platforms in the morning it kills all your motivation and mostly there are news which spreads hatred or negative energies.
No one mentioned that the recovered cases are more than active cases..
This is what happens when u give power to illiterate person.
I request everybody to please cast their vote to person based on their educational qualifications and not their speech delivering skills.
Huh? What fucker you talking about?? Bullshit
Some parent make sons and some make dicks
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=169089901305603&id=114417816772812(please do share and comment to stop discrimination facing by several migrant workers who are returning to their homes due to covid 19 visiting the main Page's post)
If you are a true Indian then....
Jai Hind🇮🇳
58 comments
Aðíitýa B.12 hours
😂😂
Suraj S.19 hours
This is Uttar Pradesh, brother, there is no law and order here!😀
Sunil K.21 hours
Please invite Corona and team to bless you with all the way, foolish people partying in Noida,
Kunal S.a day
Guddu Pandit ,more like gandu pandit
Goldstien S.a day
🙄
Megha C.a day
🖕🖕
Sumita K.a day
Liar, illiterate neta.
Imran B.a day
Very nice work done by So called Guddu Bhaiya ...my foot ...illiterate netas
عابد ج.2 days
At least they have Tilak on there foreheads else Arnab Goswami would have blamed Muslims for this too...
Trisha C.2 days
It is a big and large amount of poverty like they need to feed themselves
Ashish V.2 days
😊
Ram P.2 days
Who is the idiot
Subhash R.2 days
https://ref.instantdollars.co/Randive
Arshad M.2 days
Shall we blame this on the opposition also 🤷♂️
Anwaruddin M.2 days
Jahil ko jitoge yehi dekhne milega aage bhi please cast your vote for bright future of coming generations
Rachit A.2 days
Today I heard Dr Deepak Namjoshi Cmd Criticare hospital Mumbai, he requested the news channels to spread positive and motivating message about Covid 19. One of the key issue is medical staff is not coming to thier duties because there families, they are worried about them after watching the news about medical staff getting infected because of covid, So it's very important to spread good message but once u open the tv news or any news platforms in the morning it kills all your motivation and mostly there are news which spreads hatred or negative energies. No one mentioned that the recovered cases are more than active cases..
Martin L.2 days
This is what happens when u give power to illiterate person. I request everybody to please cast their vote to person based on their educational qualifications and not their speech delivering skills.
VI A.2 days
Huh? What fucker you talking about?? Bullshit
Saroja S.2 days
Some parent make sons and some make dicks
Sanjeev W.2 days
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=169089901305603&id=114417816772812(please do share and comment to stop discrimination facing by several migrant workers who are returning to their homes due to covid 19 visiting the main Page's post) If you are a true Indian then.... Jai Hind🇮🇳