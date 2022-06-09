sologamy in India.

Kshama Bindu married herself at home in a private ceremony, making it the first instance of sologamy in India. The 24-year-old Gujarat woman, who had sparked a debate over her decision to marry herself, faced backlash from many over this novel idea. But the bride went ahead anyway, and tied the knot on 8 June.

avatar
Brut.
9 June 2022 2:53 PM