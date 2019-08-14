back
Son Drowns Birthday BMW In Haryana Canal
Dad gifted him a BMW on his birthday. But he'd hoped for something better. So in a fit of anger, this Haryana lad left the luxury car at a rather unusual parking spot. 😳
08/14/2019 9:03 AM
Min M.10/03/2019 16:09
What an Ass spoiled big baby. He should be greatful for just getting car for free effortlessly.
Almas K.10/03/2019 04:54
ye lo bhai jiddi dhol 😆🤣😆
Korou N.09/19/2019 11:12
I would have done the same. Bad father very bad.
Roxanne A.09/16/2019 02:03
Spoil brat! He has no value for anything because he is so privileged. He should of gotten a bicycle....imature clown!
Amit K.09/14/2019 15:29
Ish bacche Ko 7 din tak sirf Pani pe rakho and don't give him food. And iske baap Ko do Thapar do..Aise larka ki parwarish karne k liye..
Abhishek G.09/14/2019 06:44
I don't think is a news ?
Niladri S.09/13/2019 16:41
Swag hai bdsk ka
Mohseen N.09/13/2019 12:04
वह भोश्री के वाह
Hemabati K.09/13/2019 05:35
Now the most expensive would be the cost to treat him. Will have to wait a loooonng time
Rajesh K.09/13/2019 04:52
Aisi Aulad Kumar dalna chahie
Adv A.09/12/2019 12:02
"Mansik taur se pareshan hai" This statement from a police seems to b quite unusual
Aniket S.09/12/2019 01:48
don't you dare do this
شاروخ أ.09/11/2019 17:40
Haram ki kamai ase hee hoti he garibo ka chhunava huva nahi pachta haramio tum jaiso ko
Justin S.09/11/2019 16:27
I didn't even have alto 😂
Shubham S.09/11/2019 09:15
Suresh Gaikwad
Ganesh J.09/10/2019 16:17
Just like this person never value of money .so bad
Maruti K.09/08/2019 20:59
Bade baap ki bigdi aulad...
Diana J.09/08/2019 02:36
Very ungrateful which did not appreciate the gift should let him earn his own money to get what he wants....can he survive on his own? Can he?
Praveen A.09/07/2019 19:16
Dis guy is mad or what??? He behaved like a spoiled brat,,,, no sentiments fr parents.... What he will do in future wid them😟god knows😞
DrBhagyesh P.09/07/2019 19:12
Saale Ko cycle gift dene ki aukat nahi hai 👿