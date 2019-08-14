back

Son Drowns Birthday BMW In Haryana Canal

Dad gifted him a BMW on his birthday. But he'd hoped for something better. So in a fit of anger, this Haryana lad left the luxury car at a rather unusual parking spot. 😳

08/14/2019 9:03 AM
630 comments

  • Min M.
    10/03/2019 16:09

    What an Ass spoiled big baby. He should be greatful for just getting car for free effortlessly.

  • Almas K.
    10/03/2019 04:54

    ye lo bhai jiddi dhol 😆🤣😆

  • Korou N.
    09/19/2019 11:12

    I would have done the same. Bad father very bad.

  • Roxanne A.
    09/16/2019 02:03

    Spoil brat! He has no value for anything because he is so privileged. He should of gotten a bicycle....imature clown!

  • Amit K.
    09/14/2019 15:29

    Ish bacche Ko 7 din tak sirf Pani pe rakho and don't give him food. And iske baap Ko do Thapar do..Aise larka ki parwarish karne k liye..

  • Abhishek G.
    09/14/2019 06:44

    I don't think is a news ?

  • Niladri S.
    09/13/2019 16:41

    Swag hai bdsk ka

  • Mohseen N.
    09/13/2019 12:04

    वह भोश्री के वाह

  • Hemabati K.
    09/13/2019 05:35

    Now the most expensive would be the cost to treat him. Will have to wait a loooonng time

  • Rajesh K.
    09/13/2019 04:52

    Aisi Aulad Kumar dalna chahie

  • Adv A.
    09/12/2019 12:02

    "Mansik taur se pareshan hai" This statement from a police seems to b quite unusual

  • Aniket S.
    09/12/2019 01:48

    don't you dare do this

  • شاروخ أ.
    09/11/2019 17:40

    Haram ki kamai ase hee hoti he garibo ka chhunava huva nahi pachta haramio tum jaiso ko

  • Justin S.
    09/11/2019 16:27

    I didn't even have alto 😂

  • Shubham S.
    09/11/2019 09:15

    Suresh Gaikwad

  • Ganesh J.
    09/10/2019 16:17

    Just like this person never value of money .so bad

  • Maruti K.
    09/08/2019 20:59

    Bade baap ki bigdi aulad...

  • Diana J.
    09/08/2019 02:36

    Very ungrateful which did not appreciate the gift should let him earn his own money to get what he wants....can he survive on his own? Can he?

  • Praveen A.
    09/07/2019 19:16

    Dis guy is mad or what??? He behaved like a spoiled brat,,,, no sentiments fr parents.... What he will do in future wid them😟god knows😞

  • DrBhagyesh P.
    09/07/2019 19:12

    Saale Ko cycle gift dene ki aukat nahi hai 👿