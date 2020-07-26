back
Son Joins Father’s Army Regiment
He was only five when he lost his father to the Kargil War. Nineteen years later, Hitesh Kumar joined his father’s regiment.
07/26/2020 5:27 AM
1846 comments
Anne B.13 hours
Courage cannot be explained only felt
Satish Y.19 hours
Salute from the bottom of my heart. This made me cry
Chitra S.a day
Lsalute to.you and your family
Poonam R.a day
I salute maa🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Nidhi K.a day
Jai hind
Madan K.a day
Jay Hind Bharat
Akash G.a day
Jai hind..
Roshan C.a day
Namaskar to this women her courage ,patience and strong will power made her son an army officer.I salute you madam and brave son of brave father.Jai Hind
Connie S.2 days
This mother is crying because she knows the fate of her son by joining the army. Shes sadly lost her husband and now her son has to do the same job. I wouldn't allow my son to join the army, the sacrifice would be too much.
Ganesan D.2 days
Courageous family. We should all be grateful for their sacrifices. Thank you for your contribution to your wonderful country.
Mayur P.2 days
Wow superb 👍❤️❤️
Kamlesh P.2 days
Jai hind
Thokchom M.2 days
Jai Hind 👍😊😘
Nitin S.2 days
I am proud of you sir
Nitin S.2 days
Salute you sir
Ved P.2 days
Salute
Harshad B.2 days
Om SHANTI
Mina K.2 days
Jay hind
Suma P.2 days
🙏🇮🇳
Sanjay S.3 days
जय हिन्द...मा भारती के वीर सपूतों को शत शत नमन 🙏