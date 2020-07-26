back

Son Joins Father’s Army Regiment

He was only five when he lost his father to the Kargil War. Nineteen years later, Hitesh Kumar joined his father’s regiment.

07/26/2020 5:27 AM
1846 comments

  • Anne B.
    13 hours

    Courage cannot be explained only felt

  • Satish Y.
    19 hours

    Salute from the bottom of my heart. This made me cry

  • Chitra S.
    a day

    Lsalute to.you and your family

  • Poonam R.
    a day

    I salute maa🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Nidhi K.
    a day

    Jai hind

  • Madan K.
    a day

    Jay Hind Bharat

  • Akash G.
    a day

    Jai hind..

  • Roshan C.
    a day

    Namaskar to this women her courage ,patience and strong will power made her son an army officer.I salute you madam and brave son of brave father.Jai Hind

  • Connie S.
    2 days

    This mother is crying because she knows the fate of her son by joining the army. Shes sadly lost her husband and now her son has to do the same job. I wouldn't allow my son to join the army, the sacrifice would be too much.

  • Ganesan D.
    2 days

    Courageous family. We should all be grateful for their sacrifices. Thank you for your contribution to your wonderful country.

  • Mayur P.
    2 days

    Wow superb 👍❤️❤️

  • Kamlesh P.
    2 days

    Jai hind

  • Thokchom M.
    2 days

    Jai Hind 👍😊😘

  • Nitin S.
    2 days

    I am proud of you sir

  • Nitin S.
    2 days

    Salute you sir

  • Ved P.
    2 days

    Salute

  • Harshad B.
    2 days

    Om SHANTI

  • Mina K.
    2 days

    Jay hind

  • Suma P.
    2 days

    🙏🇮🇳

  • Sanjay S.
    3 days

    जय हिन्द...मा भारती के वीर सपूतों को शत शत नमन 🙏

