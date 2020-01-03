back

Son Killed In Anti CAA Protests Was Sole Breadwinner

Mohammad Raees, 30, was killed in police firing when the anti-CAA demonstrations in Kanpur turned violent. But he wasn’t even protesting, Raees’s distraught father told Brut India.

01/03/2020 10:57 AM
  • 69.1k
  • 427

Changing India

415 comments

  • Dr-Sudeep D.
    7 hours

    Pathar k badle phool maare???

  • Sahrul A.
    9 hours

    Ram k bhakt hote haha react nhy karte

  • تجؤ ت.
    12 hours

    Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi rajioon...

  • Raunaq S.
    14 hours

    Jo hasa na, dekh wo pehle detention camp pe marega tadap ke

  • Abdullah V.
    15 hours

    Violent hindus laughing on the killings of innocent

  • Satyanand T.
    15 hours

    Abba ne ek baar bhi nahi kaha Kee beta tum Gaye kyon.

  • Ripunjai K.
    19 hours

    He was not protesti g but dancing on the road....while throwing stones on police .....

  • Rajeshwari V.
    19 hours

    Very sad.

  • Shivam K.
    a day

    Govt at least should have a look at such families.....

  • Abhyuday C.
    a day

    Bus bhi jalao bike bhi jalao jab gand me goli pade tab victim victim chillao

  • Abhyuday C.
    a day

    90 policemen suffered bullet injuries ab unke liye koi human rights wala chutia nahi aayega

  • Bn S.
    a day

    Need to blame the rioters... Yes, a father has lost his son... It's bcoz of them...

  • Brut India
    a day

    Not poem, but protest is being probed, IIT Kanpur deputy director says after protests staged after Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s poem — Hum Dekhenge -- was recited: https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/politics-and-nation/not-probing-faiz-poem-but-student-protest-iit-kanpur/articleshow/73077485.cms

  • Shah R.
    a day

    Shit faces with ha-ha emojis abe tumlog ke chalte govt hume bhi chutiya samjti hai ab toh Zara insaniyat apnao..

  • Digvijay S.
    a day

    Peaceful community is responsible for all this

  • Adnan A.
    a day

    Shame india shame

  • Jadumani K.
    a day

    khud k bhi ya behen ya beta marta to pata chalta haramiyon ko

  • Rajendra V.
    a day

    Sorry for the loss... but was it worth... life is precious ..when you play with fire ..you know what will happen...

  • Sanat S.
    a day

    Soon we will start burning the sanghis to the ground...wait for the celebrations 🙂

  • Vinay B.
    a day

    So this is fate of Anti nationalist who don't obey Indian laws