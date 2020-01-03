back
Son Killed In Anti CAA Protests Was Sole Breadwinner
Mohammad Raees, 30, was killed in police firing when the anti-CAA demonstrations in Kanpur turned violent. But he wasn’t even protesting, Raees’s distraught father told Brut India.
01/03/2020 10:57 AM
415 comments
Dr-Sudeep D.7 hours
Pathar k badle phool maare???
Sahrul A.9 hours
Ram k bhakt hote haha react nhy karte
تجؤ ت.12 hours
Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi rajioon...
Raunaq S.14 hours
Jo hasa na, dekh wo pehle detention camp pe marega tadap ke
Abdullah V.15 hours
Violent hindus laughing on the killings of innocent
Satyanand T.15 hours
Abba ne ek baar bhi nahi kaha Kee beta tum Gaye kyon.
Ripunjai K.19 hours
He was not protesti g but dancing on the road....while throwing stones on police .....
Rajeshwari V.19 hours
Very sad.
Shivam K.a day
Govt at least should have a look at such families.....
Abhyuday C.a day
Bus bhi jalao bike bhi jalao jab gand me goli pade tab victim victim chillao
Abhyuday C.a day
90 policemen suffered bullet injuries ab unke liye koi human rights wala chutia nahi aayega
Bn S.a day
Need to blame the rioters... Yes, a father has lost his son... It's bcoz of them...
Brut Indiaa day
Not poem, but protest is being probed, IIT Kanpur deputy director says after protests staged after Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s poem — Hum Dekhenge -- was recited: https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/politics-and-nation/not-probing-faiz-poem-but-student-protest-iit-kanpur/articleshow/73077485.cms
Shah R.a day
Shit faces with ha-ha emojis abe tumlog ke chalte govt hume bhi chutiya samjti hai ab toh Zara insaniyat apnao..
Digvijay S.a day
Peaceful community is responsible for all this
Adnan A.a day
Shame india shame
Jadumani K.a day
khud k bhi ya behen ya beta marta to pata chalta haramiyon ko
Rajendra V.a day
Sorry for the loss... but was it worth... life is precious ..when you play with fire ..you know what will happen...
Sanat S.a day
Soon we will start burning the sanghis to the ground...wait for the celebrations 🙂
Vinay B.a day
So this is fate of Anti nationalist who don't obey Indian laws