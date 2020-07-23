Son of Aligarh Mechanic Tops High School In The US
Finally, Fresh Air For Kashmiri Students
Divyanshi Jain, The CBSE Class 12 Topper
Dr. Kalam On Failure
Kerala School “Augmenting” Education
This Pani Puri Is Covid-19 Safe
Masha allah
May Allah Talah bless for your bright future.
Congratulations
Congrats to u and ur well deserved family. May God bless u with all success throughout the life 🥀🥀🥀🥀🥀.
Good luck n God bless.
Look out bhakt congrats bhai
congratulations. that's impressive video.amazing..
Ma sha Allah. May Allah grant you more success in your life
Congratulations. Great Job brother, proud of you. May allah bless you will all success in the world.
Congratulation, nice
Congrtulation younger brother.Go ahead Allah with you
Congratulations may God give you more success coz you are on the right path
Ok
Wow; amazing
Great beta congratulations to u and ur parents we wish u a bright future
Congratulations.... well done boy whole country is proud of you
very nice, keep it up bro, congratulation to u and ur family. this is the very proud movement for everybody.
Ganpati Bappa will bless u in future.
God bless...keep shining
Masha Allah....mabrook dear brother...u made India proud
523 comments
Gulnar S.an hour
Masha allah
Saravananganesh B.an hour
May Allah Talah bless for your bright future.
Omer K.an hour
Congratulations
Nissar F.an hour
Congrats to u and ur well deserved family. May God bless u with all success throughout the life 🥀🥀🥀🥀🥀.
Nipun N.an hour
Good luck n God bless.
Falak N.an hour
Look out bhakt congrats bhai
Rubiya K.an hour
congratulations. that's impressive video.amazing..
Fahmeeda B.an hour
Ma sha Allah. May Allah grant you more success in your life
Razi A.2 hours
Congratulations. Great Job brother, proud of you. May allah bless you will all success in the world.
Anand C.2 hours
Congratulation, nice
Rabiul H.2 hours
Congrtulation younger brother.Go ahead Allah with you
Punam S.2 hours
Congratulations may God give you more success coz you are on the right path
Satyajeet K.3 hours
Ok
Neha T.3 hours
Wow; amazing
Reshma S.3 hours
Congratulations
Naema S.3 hours
Great beta congratulations to u and ur parents we wish u a bright future
Rakesh K.4 hours
Congratulations.... well done boy whole country is proud of you
Ashish B.4 hours
very nice, keep it up bro, congratulation to u and ur family. this is the very proud movement for everybody. Ganpati Bappa will bless u in future.
Sumán S.4 hours
God bless...keep shining
Shamshad B.4 hours
Masha Allah....mabrook dear brother...u made India proud