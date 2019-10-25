back

Son Takes Mother On The Road Trip Of Her Dreams

This Mysuru man gave up a swanky corporate job to fulfil his mother's dream. Thanks to @thesentinel.assam for the footage.

10/25/2019 3:59 PM
  • Ashutosh K.
    11/24/2019 07:47

    So proud!

  • Srinath P.
    11/16/2019 17:11

    Mom your son is awesome

  • Manish S.
    11/13/2019 08:30

  • Sazid R.
    11/12/2019 19:17

    Salute to you

  • Chalapathi R.
    11/09/2019 03:31

  • Ravikumar V.
    11/07/2019 02:59

    Kaliyugada sravana kumara

  • Somenath B.
    11/05/2019 17:17

  • Shivinder K.
    11/02/2019 18:24

  • Elisabeth W.
    11/01/2019 09:23

  • Sourav D.
    10/31/2019 20:31

  • Subhash N.
    10/31/2019 14:24

  • Len C.
    10/30/2019 13:08

    Hey everyone, if you love road trips, do join us to share you experiences and to get some wonderful ideas for your next drive! [https://www.facebook.com/groups/roadtrips.asia/

  • Palak M.
    10/28/2019 14:25

  • Kamaal B.
    10/28/2019 08:52

  • Brut India
    10/28/2019 08:09

    Anand Mahindra wants to buy the mother-son pair a car to help them in their travels: https://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/man-goes-mother-on-india-tour-on-an-old-scooter-anand-mahindra-steps-in-gift-a-new-car-6085405/

  • Abhishek S.
    10/27/2019 02:14

    Anand Mahindra has gifted him his Mahindra XUV after reading this on Twitter.. Great efforts by this man for his mother

  • Sunny I.
    10/26/2019 19:37

  • Deepak K.
    10/26/2019 15:50

    ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ god bless them

  • Madhu P.
    10/26/2019 07:19

    Oh nice...wat bout his family...has he has got married

  • Junaid H.
    10/26/2019 06:41

    I guess he is not married