Sonia Gandhi Retains Congress Helmsmanship

Congress tried to change Congress but Congress stopped Congress from changing?

08/25/2020 4:27 PM
  • 122.1k
  • 93

88 comments

  • Gautam B.
    a day

    Sonia gandhis pad-surjewala

  • Fabian S.
    2 days

    What a sad state. Antonio and family should be exported to Italy, maybe then Congress can make some space for itself in this country 😡

  • Wilfred R.
    5 days

    Why do we call the party indian national congress when whatever they do is against the nation national interests. Not so national after all. Besides they were formed by A K Hume is was not an Indian at all.

  • Naveen R.
    5 days

    Sack Nehru family and let new set of leaders emerge.

  • K R.
    5 days

    Congress is in ICU and slowly slipping into ventilator. It is better to hand over the reign to somebody dynamic like Shashi Tharoor, who has less baggage to defend and start the rebuilding process at the earliest. There could be some hiccups in the beginning but things will settle down slowly. I am a BJP party member & a staunch supporter of Modiji. But I still beleive for any democrasy to thrive and blossom, it needs a strong & visionary opposition.

  • Anand S.
    6 days

    😜😜

  • Vijayalakshmi U.
    6 days

    Not one man among the congress

  • Nagaraj H.
    6 days

    Randip bhaiyya, thakte nahi ho kya sg aur rg ki gungaan karte karte??? Mere aankhon mein aasu aagaye re pagle.. 😭😭

  • Suraz L.
    6 days

    Ye toh B.I.N.O.D hai😂

  • Ramesh V.
    6 days

    Chamcha

  • Khizer A.
    6 days

    If congress cannot withstand descent within the party. Then they are no hope for the Nation. Sack Rahul. He has never mature enough to lead or even be in main frame.

  • Arvin L.
    6 days

    When the fuck are you gonna realize that the people of India doesn't see Mr Rahul Gandhi as the PM of India...? OK...his father, grandmother and his forefathers had the caliber to be great leaders of the country... Mr Rahul doesn't have that thing in him... Please come to your sences and know that you people are weakening the power of the opposition in a democracy... Congress should be an alternative for the people of India but you people are destroying it by your silly decision of prioritizing the Gandhis

  • Deepsheekha K.
    6 days

    Chamchas at least lick the shoes of a person of some stature!

  • Ranadeep M.
    6 days

    I want congress to make a strong comeback otherwise India has a dark future ahead. We can not afford this useless chaiwala for one more term...

  • Niraj P.
    6 days

    Spoon.

  • Mohit M.
    6 days

    Greatest irony is that congress always try to make an impression that democratic fibre of our country is in danger while they themselves refuse to follow democratic framework to appoint their own party leaders. Moreover, people whom congress has made its faces cant even deliver a scripted speech and those speeches too are mostly hollow.

  • Roop R.
    6 days

    The dissidents might cross over to BJP one day.

  • Mukesh P.
    7 days

    Chutia congress

  • Gaurav S.
    7 days

    What a chu

  • Pampa R.
    7 days

    It is high time Congress gets rid of hereditary claim to the highest position. It needs to practise democracy in the party itself. Mrs Indira Gandhi had justified her position.

