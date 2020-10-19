back

Sonia Gandhi Says BJP Failing Indian Democracy

Sonia Gandhi shared a simple message with the Congress party’s new office-bearers: “You will not let the Modi-BJP government’s autocratic and treacherous designs succeed.”

19/10/2020 4:27 PM
  • 27.3K
  • 137

132 comments

  • Ginu G.
    7 hours

    What about your party's democratic failure to be a responsible opposition? You have turned a national party into a family run business in other words a joke 😂😂. Please stop lecturing on democracy when your party doesn't abide by those principles. Such Hypocrisy need to end

  • Billa J.
    11 hours

    Always Congress Best Sonia Gandhi Mother has To do Something for india 🇮🇳

  • Aneesh N.
    20 hours

    Dont do anything for the country please I have seen personally what yall do with personal big magnets please and please do me and all indian people one favour eat Modi shit since I'm not BJP nor Congress

  • Vidya P.
    21 hours

    She is foreigner so kick her out see wat Britain did stole nearly all good things from india

  • Aamir F.
    a day

    I would be better in oppostion than Mrs Gandhi... Both rahul and sonia ji are weak opponents 😂

  • Kamlesh J.
    a day

    Desh chunotiyo se pareshan nhi, Desh tum jaise chutiyo se pareshan h congress

  • Manjunath S.
    a day

    She cant even speak on BJP or Modi

  • Manjunath S.
    a day

    Jai modi

  • Franko A.
    a day

    I have seen some videos on Twitter and I will not be even thinking of visiting India....aot of ILLITERATES just beat up ppl cruelly all over India and the police just watch.....the police are the criminals in india....they allow crime to go on....they allow rapists to walk free....they know and they see the criminals and do nothing.....India is going backwards

  • Franko A.
    a day

    Congress needs to condemn the caste system so that the other castes will feel free to join.....congress should be a party for all castes and the lower castes must be given top positions too in congress and govt

  • Franko A.
    a day

    RSS Modi is gay and hate women....he lives men and is giving them a lot of money....evil RSS Modi loves to see women and children abused ,raped and killed.....the dirty gay Modi never condemn his followers and supporters for their evil....he is worse than the terrorist....he is the #1 terrorist in India

  • Siddharth R.
    a day

    Katrina kaif.

  • Charuhas K.
    a day

    Bhai India ki kya halat ho gayi hai. We can't even have acceptable candidates in politics. Pity India.😌

  • Anushka S.
    a day

    Stpuid

  • Ravi K.
    2 days

    Sonia get a bloody life. You sold the country to the Chinese and now to the Turks. Shame on you!

  • Tanushree C.
    2 days

    This Brut promotes anti BJP messages

  • Franko A.
    2 days

    RSS Modi and his evil ppl are screwing up india

  • Kartikey J.
    2 days

    Great....Doesn't matter the level you have to stoop down to.

  • Parth S.
    2 days

    very inspiring .... i think now sashi tharoor will spring into action and jump to make the best of his efforts, will congress still elect rahul as its chief ? it would be such a disrespect to him and yourself.

  • Raj S.
    2 days

    Congress party is not a democratic congress party it’s become a party ruled by one ROYAL FAMILY called the Gandhi family. Nepotism in any sphere is corruption. It’s shocking to see mature people worshipping them and behaving like little children.

