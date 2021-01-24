back

Soundwave Tattoos: The New Ink Trend?

A tattoo you can hear?! Take our money now. 🤯 Celebrity tattoo artist Lokesh Verma spills the ink for Brut India on the latest tattoo rage.

24/01/2021 4:27 PM
  • 174.3K
  • 100

34 comments

  • Ankit S.
    10 hours

    🔥

  • Rishav D.
    a day

    bhai kor ETA

  • Santosh P.
    a day

    i no you would love this

  • Apraa B.
    2 days

    yeh dekho

  • Aditya R.
    2 days

    aisa kya tho kr👀

  • Cathy I.
    2 days

    Very interesting, Good job👌

  • Brity A.
    2 days

    broooooo

  • Santosh J.
    2 days

    *very slightly* messes up the audio waveform. *Plays it* <Knock on the door> Beelzebub: you summoned me?

  • Arun A.
    3 days

    Amazing Lokesh

  • Sayan B.
    3 days

    ei dekh

  • Swati T.
    3 days

    Will you 🧡 make my wish come true - "to engrave my voice as tattoo"😜

  • Saurabh T.
    3 days

    i didn't knew something like this even existed

  • Priya S.
    3 days

    sir ye dekhiye

  • Anjali S.
    3 days

    This really does sound great! But, is it really necessary to ruin your skin in order to hear a person's voice? One could easily just record their loved one's voice in their phone and save it in the phone's memory and could hear it over and over again. Why go to such lengths for a simple thing?

  • Abhishek N.
    3 days

    Sachin N Jain

  • Sonik S.
    3 days

    Dosn’t make sense bro when voice pitch is different then how it can be the forever sound wave of someone😂

  • Ankit K.
    3 days

    get one

  • Krishna P.
    3 days

    When you get older your skin start wrinkling..and your favorite romantic music will change in to horror music 😂🤣

  • Nidhhi D.
    3 days

    bai

  • Vishal S.
    3 days

    Hey is, there any option that tatoo use in , any. Kind of the strip n Stick on the skin.

