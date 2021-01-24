back
Soundwave Tattoos: The New Ink Trend?
A tattoo you can hear?! Take our money now. 🤯 Celebrity tattoo artist Lokesh Verma spills the ink for Brut India on the latest tattoo rage.
24/01/2021 4:27 PM
34 comments
Ankit S.10 hours
🔥
Rishav D.a day
bhai kor ETA
Santosh P.a day
i no you would love this
Apraa B.2 days
yeh dekho
Aditya R.2 days
aisa kya tho kr👀
Cathy I.2 days
Very interesting, Good job👌
Brity A.2 days
broooooo
Santosh J.2 days
*very slightly* messes up the audio waveform. *Plays it* <Knock on the door> Beelzebub: you summoned me?
Arun A.3 days
Amazing Lokesh
Sayan B.3 days
ei dekh
Swati T.3 days
Will you 🧡 make my wish come true - "to engrave my voice as tattoo"😜
Saurabh T.3 days
i didn't knew something like this even existed
Priya S.3 days
sir ye dekhiye
Anjali S.3 days
This really does sound great! But, is it really necessary to ruin your skin in order to hear a person's voice? One could easily just record their loved one's voice in their phone and save it in the phone's memory and could hear it over and over again. Why go to such lengths for a simple thing?
Abhishek N.3 days
Sachin N Jain
Sonik S.3 days
Dosn’t make sense bro when voice pitch is different then how it can be the forever sound wave of someone😂
Ankit K.3 days
get one
Krishna P.3 days
When you get older your skin start wrinkling..and your favorite romantic music will change in to horror music 😂🤣
Nidhhi D.3 days
bai
Vishal S.3 days
Hey is, there any option that tatoo use in , any. Kind of the strip n Stick on the skin.