Speaking Out About Child Sexual Abuse

Jaya2 hours
Parents MUST EDUCATE their children about good & bad in LIFE & ALWAYS keep watching them to SAVE them.
Alexis S.3 hours
☹️😡
Anusia L.8 hours
Great
Arch S.11 hours
Thank you for speaking out # god bless you 🙏🏻🙏🏻 let this culprit name out so he won’t hurt anymore child.
Tasha G.12 hours
I understand you.
Cleoverne B.13 hours
Very proud of you taking a stand a lot of men are going to be inspire by your story
Shameem A.14 hours
Very brave I'm Happy for you good luck in life futher
Aiswarya C.14 hours
I have a two year old.. e think so much about health happiness of our children and then something like this happens... I don’t know if it makes sense but when I see my child happy.. I pray all children are also happy in the world. Samastha loka sukhino bhavanthu.
Rashmi D.15 hours
Daring and yes men rarely come out openly but they should . In India it’s common in offices n work place for girls but boys also need to protected.
Maria F.15 hours
My heart goes out to you. You are brave in so many ways and your positivity is inspiring to those who are still afraid or ashamed to speak up. Bless your supportive parents. Thank you for sharing your story.
JgSmitha P.17 hours
Love and light to you for sharing your experiences and speaking out. It takes immense courage and has helped you evolve to a lovely spiritual soul. This will help millions speak out, start their healing journey, and help parents to be more vigilant.🙏💕
Momotaz B.19 hours
Respect to you for speaking out. I know exactly how it feels to keep it within you, unable to speak up. I was 8 years old when sexually abused by an older cousin who was about 15 years older than me. 40 years I spoke out, named and shamed him which gave me a feeling beyind words can express. Many relatives went against me while siding on with the paedophile. I am not ashamed as I was not at fault and I'm a survivor just like you. Glad you have come through positively and so I have all thanks by the grace of God. We need more people and more so men in the South Asian communities to be able to speak up like you finally have done. Well done ❤
Sandy D.19 hours
Well said and very brave. I know your pain.
Vaishali N.20 hours
Well said!! Respect to you bro👍
Yunia S.21 hours
I hate to hear those horrable thing becoz the wird norm which strongly hold by society. they cant talk bad is bad when it is done by family/ relatives. At the end the bad, the manipulative, the lazy get advantage from the good one , the one who work hard n genuine . 😡😡😡😡🤮🤮🤮
Sonia S.21 hours
Thank you 🙏 for sharing,thank you to your parents for understanding.
Rubbiah A.a day
You should display his name and picture so everybody know him
Natalia M.a day
What a wonderfully brave and beautiful man you are Pawar, not only have you gone through the most horrific of abuse but that you are willing to speak up about it for the protection of others - you are incredible 😇
Jaikala G.a day
Find a good girlfriend n be happy n fulfilled too..all the very best to you!!!
Jaikala G.a day
Learn martial arts