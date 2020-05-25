back

Special Eid At Vaishno Devi Quarantine Centre

On Ramzan, this Vaishno Devi facility has come as a blessing for Muslims in quarantine.

05/25/2020 10:35 AMupdated: 05/25/2020 10:36 AM
99 comments

  • Aslam P.
    an hour

    This is our india

  • Shirley S.
    6 hours

    Very nice.

  • Duska H.
    6 hours

    Do not get diluted by foreign and pseudo liberal media.. Stay united, live and respect each other. That's the key to peaceful coexistence. Kashmiri youth should pay extra attention.

  • Upasana S.
    9 hours

    Matarani k Prasad sabke liye hai.. waha ki hawa bhi Maa k aahirwad se beh ti hai.. sab per Maa ki kripa bani rahe! Maa sabko sadbuddhi de! Jai mata di!

  • Aafreen S.
    9 hours

    Jazak Allah

  • Yahya A.
    9 hours

    Lovely

  • Ahmad R.
    9 hours

    Bhakhts can’t break this unity. I love all my Hindu brothers as I love my blood brothers.

  • Praveen N.
    10 hours

    humanity is above religion .. !! much appreciated . . n feeling proud.

  • Mintu K.
    10 hours

    Jai mata di

  • Abhishek A.
    12 hours

    Am I seeing some dreams, I didn't expect this from, but there is islamophobia in this country how this thing can even happen, but it's happening in Kashmir which is most agile place in this country but they didn't face islamophobia but the rest of the contry does. Media has great responsibility and it's there responsiblity to show things which can give hope with truth, not bitter truth without hope

  • Mohammad S.
    12 hours

    ♥️

  • Shailendra P.
    12 hours

    Now 10 ₹ coin is having Vaishnodevi picture is opposed by same Muslims,

  • Hafeez M.
    12 hours

    How beautiful.......all mandirs, masjid, churches and Gurudwaras are all open for everyone without any bar for any religion, caste and creed. What more do we need to stay positive and fight out this depression due to pandemic. There's so much power in unity. On this pious day, I pray that our country stay united and strong. May Allah protect our beautiful watan, paradise for us, from all sides.

  • Suheel A.
    12 hours

    How should i praise this beutiful land. No words to explaine the beuty of this country. Proud to be an Indian. Jai Hind❤

  • Shaan S.
    13 hours

    Very gud

  • Abdur R.
    13 hours

    This is my india

  • Umraaz A.
    13 hours

    Long live Hindu Muslim Sikh Christian Dalit Unity ❤️💚🌷🌹

  • Sukhdev M.
    13 hours

    Wonderful

  • M A.
    14 hours

    Jk is the role model for whole India but some RSS supporting goons are spoiling this brotherhood for their personal benifit....

  • Vishnu K.
    14 hours

    Wonderful