Special Forces Soldiers Train People With Disabilities

These former special forces deep dived to make adventure sports accessible to all. 🌊 CLAW_Global

06/07/2020 10:57 AM
  • 24.9k
  • 16

13 comments

  • Brut India
    4 days

    How Special Forces Adventure helped India's differently-abled to heal: https://indianexpress.com/article/india/when-a-small-dive-becomes-a-leap-for-indias-disabled-operation-blue-freedom-sfa-6050863/

  • CLAW_Global
    5 days

    Check out the full video on - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0NEmICd4mmTJIEifZ4uzyg

