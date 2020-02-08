Spoorthy And Sindhur: A Love Story
Love is not about a mere sex.. again an eye opening life experience ..❤🤪
All the comments on here are mostly from people who live in developed western societies.
Who doesn't have a clue how other societies around the world lives.
Its easy to wish them luck but nothing like A universal culture in.this world.
They will have to work hard in order for their relationship to last or possibly growing old together.
Hope they make it to the final huddle
I don't know what India wants. You want girls to stay away from boys in childhood, at the same time and boys with boys. You discourage teen heterosexual relationships. Obviously there's a huge chance kids will adopt homosexuality, or do you think kids don't need to fall in love? With such tough relation between parents and offspring, kids are bound to find love outside home. So homosexuality is actually common, people just don't come out that often.
And as for the people commenting, they're just jealous. You guys look happy, stay blessed.
Why Dress up & role play a Man when you both believe in same gender Relationship?😄
Thats because deep down they know only a Man & Women complete each other!
Thats the rule evolution & nature! 👨👩👧Thats the only way to reproduce naturally!
This world started with Adam & Eve, not Madam & Eve!💏
Anyway If someone is confused about her gender Identity or really aspire to become male,
Then better change your sex and identify yourself as a Transgender,
Instead of this Lesbian Love Propoganda🙄😴
Why she need ti get up luje man if they don't want opposite gender
Love has no gender wish u a happy life wt full of love😍😍😍
Its against to the nature.
Cheee 🤮🤮
I am finding all the negative comments, funny rather than negative😂😂😂. I don't know why do people love to remain in a shell in 21st century.
Aigooo aigooo
Love
Sameless
This is not right darling....u no it in your heart God don't apoved it
Digital India?
Its old concept when queens were alone in palace n kings were on wars for years
U people sic
The best part in a relationship is to be " unconditional " rest nothing matters.May God bless both of you.
Sweet coupples 👌😍
SHIT HAPPENS WHAT BOUT CULTURE ND VALUES ASSHOLES
SHINNING SECULAR INCREDIBLE BRIGHT INDIA 😂🤣😂😂😂😂😂😊😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣
