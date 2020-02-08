back

Spoorthy And Sindhur: A Love Story

What happens in India, when two girls fall in love with each other… 💕

08/02/2020 2:57 PM
  • 1.3m
  • 911

And even more

792 comments

  • John Y.
    6 hours

    Love is not about a mere sex.. again an eye opening life experience ..❤🤪

  • Hurbert N.
    8 hours

    All the comments on here are mostly from people who live in developed western societies. Who doesn't have a clue how other societies around the world lives. Its easy to wish them luck but nothing like A universal culture in.this world. They will have to work hard in order for their relationship to last or possibly growing old together. Hope they make it to the final huddle

  • Ankur B.
    10 hours

    I don't know what India wants. You want girls to stay away from boys in childhood, at the same time and boys with boys. You discourage teen heterosexual relationships. Obviously there's a huge chance kids will adopt homosexuality, or do you think kids don't need to fall in love? With such tough relation between parents and offspring, kids are bound to find love outside home. So homosexuality is actually common, people just don't come out that often. And as for the people commenting, they're just jealous. You guys look happy, stay blessed.

  • Asma K.
    19 hours

    Why Dress up & role play a Man when you both believe in same gender Relationship?😄 Thats because deep down they know only a Man & Women complete each other! Thats the rule evolution & nature! 👨‍👩‍👧Thats the only way to reproduce naturally! This world started with Adam & Eve, not Madam & Eve!💏 Anyway If someone is confused about her gender Identity or really aspire to become male, Then better change your sex and identify yourself as a Transgender, Instead of this Lesbian Love Propoganda🙄😴

  • Zoya K.
    20 hours

    Why she need ti get up luje man if they don't want opposite gender

  • Aayee M.
    20 hours

    Love has no gender wish u a happy life wt full of love😍😍😍

  • Siddaiah S.
    a day

    Its against to the nature.

  • Sheen M.
    a day

    Cheee 🤮🤮

  • Reshma P.
    a day

    I am finding all the negative comments, funny rather than negative😂😂😂. I don't know why do people love to remain in a shell in 21st century.

  • Hani A.
    a day

    Aigooo aigooo

  • Ashish A.
    a day

    Love

  • Maheen M.
    a day

    Sameless

  • Christina M.
    2 days

    This is not right darling....u no it in your heart God don't apoved it

  • Unmai P.
    2 days

    Digital India?

  • Surinder K.
    2 days

    Its old concept when queens were alone in palace n kings were on wars for years

  • Meera C.
    2 days

    U people sic

  • Jharna D.
    2 days

    The best part in a relationship is to be " unconditional " rest nothing matters.May God bless both of you.

  • অনীশ হ.
    2 days

    Sweet coupples 👌😍

  • Savinoy R.
    2 days

    SHIT HAPPENS WHAT BOUT CULTURE ND VALUES ASSHOLES

  • Awais C.
    2 days

    SHINNING SECULAR INCREDIBLE BRIGHT INDIA 😂🤣😂😂😂😂😂😊😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣

