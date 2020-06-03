Spy Cam Footage Appears To Capture Communal Remarks

Connecting donkeys to humans
How to succeed with Arsène Wenger
Ann Widdecombe vs. the EU
Grenfell Tower, two years later
Brave cop saves Muslim man from mob attack
If I support her word then I will be a andh bhakt right.
What she said no one can deny
Tablighi jamaat patients don't care about humanity one of the main hotspot.
Freedom Of Speech
Brut also seems to be putting efforts in creating communal problems
She is mentally disabled,
Dekho madam ne jo bola woh sahi hain ya nahi woh sabki aapni aapni opinion hain par jamat ke logo ka treatment wahan hee karwate jamat mein aur paisa bhi unse lete.
Whatever she said was absolutely correct.
100 percent sahi kha iss principle ne , na galat kam kro na koi kuchh khe sabhi bure nhinhote par har jagah usi se sambandit log mile to fir soch mei ata hai ki ye kaise log hain , social media in ki jahil bato se bhra pra hai
e
But deep down we all speak our hearts when off-guraded
She got this job by sucking some ones D*****Ks. This kind of human come to America & wants the same rights as American.when you don’t practice in Your own country
Brut India is on a mission to show contents that supports only one community. They won't show anything happens to Hindus
Shame
Real Face
Fake agenda of Brut. There was no school opened in April 2020.
Is the airing of a secretly shot video even legal? She clearly stated that she doesn’t want to be recorded. So if it’s "of the record”how is it being aired. Unless youtube being a "platform" is not bound by such restrictions. Maybe thats why there's a disclaimer in the video (0:55) above.
For those who talked about “freedom of speech” in the earlier posts, I think that doesn’t really apply here. She wasn’t making a public statement, she was talking privately. And if that’s how she feels – then that’s how she feels. How can you gag inner thought? Everyone is free to their opinion.
I am hoping the “sting operation” was originally meant to find some actual medical irregularities / misconduct not just to capture some gossip. So the real question is did her thoughts affect her professional behavior and did she treat those patients differently. I am assuming that’s not the case or there would be more to the video than just cheap tittle-tattle. Unless the reporters were just paparazzi and never planned to dig deeper than their 4 min video.
Also it would be interesting to see if there was more to the video. What if the cameraman pretended to be a far bigger islamophobe to get her to say things that she normally wouldn’t. But fat chance of that happening
In an ideal world a simple apology from her would have been enough for everyone. But again everything is politicized – even this pandemic. So any apology will be seen as a sign a weakness and anything short of her resignation would not be acceptable by the public out for blood.
I think clip was made with the intentions of disrupting communal harmony. Journalism is stooping to new lows every day.
😡😡
Incredibly hateful India
UN Human Rights
Make your comments section a video brut india no need to collect videos to spread hatred
She should be removed from her post. Jaldi.
Mind-blowing job.....???
227 comments
Ankan B.11 hours
If I support her word then I will be a andh bhakt right. What she said no one can deny Tablighi jamaat patients don't care about humanity one of the main hotspot. Freedom Of Speech
Rahul K.a day
Brut also seems to be putting efforts in creating communal problems
Behzad H.2 days
She is mentally disabled,
गिरीश स.2 days
Dekho madam ne jo bola woh sahi hain ya nahi woh sabki aapni aapni opinion hain par jamat ke logo ka treatment wahan hee karwate jamat mein aur paisa bhi unse lete.
Neeraj S.2 days
Whatever she said was absolutely correct.
Shashi I.3 days
100 percent sahi kha iss principle ne , na galat kam kro na koi kuchh khe sabhi bure nhinhote par har jagah usi se sambandit log mile to fir soch mei ata hai ki ye kaise log hain , social media in ki jahil bato se bhra pra hai e
Brahman G.3 days
But deep down we all speak our hearts when off-guraded
AK S.4 days
She got this job by sucking some ones D*****Ks. This kind of human come to America & wants the same rights as American.when you don’t practice in Your own country
Sarath C.4 days
Brut India is on a mission to show contents that supports only one community. They won't show anything happens to Hindus
Ghazi K.4 days
Shame
Fahad A.4 days
Real Face
Prakash K.5 days
Fake agenda of Brut. There was no school opened in April 2020.
Vijay C.5 days
Is the airing of a secretly shot video even legal? She clearly stated that she doesn’t want to be recorded. So if it’s "of the record”how is it being aired. Unless youtube being a "platform" is not bound by such restrictions. Maybe thats why there's a disclaimer in the video (0:55) above. For those who talked about “freedom of speech” in the earlier posts, I think that doesn’t really apply here. She wasn’t making a public statement, she was talking privately. And if that’s how she feels – then that’s how she feels. How can you gag inner thought? Everyone is free to their opinion. I am hoping the “sting operation” was originally meant to find some actual medical irregularities / misconduct not just to capture some gossip. So the real question is did her thoughts affect her professional behavior and did she treat those patients differently. I am assuming that’s not the case or there would be more to the video than just cheap tittle-tattle. Unless the reporters were just paparazzi and never planned to dig deeper than their 4 min video. Also it would be interesting to see if there was more to the video. What if the cameraman pretended to be a far bigger islamophobe to get her to say things that she normally wouldn’t. But fat chance of that happening In an ideal world a simple apology from her would have been enough for everyone. But again everything is politicized – even this pandemic. So any apology will be seen as a sign a weakness and anything short of her resignation would not be acceptable by the public out for blood.
Devdutt P.5 days
I think clip was made with the intentions of disrupting communal harmony. Journalism is stooping to new lows every day.
Arman A.5 days
😡😡
Faiq G.5 days
Incredibly hateful India
Danish K.5 days
UN Human Rights
Bharath V.5 days
Make your comments section a video brut india no need to collect videos to spread hatred
R. A.5 days
She should be removed from her post. Jaldi.
Syed N.5 days
Mind-blowing job.....???